SAO PAULO, Dec 24 The currencies of Brazil and
Mexico gained slightly on Wednesday as equity markets worldwide
extended their rally, supporting investor appetite for risk in
emerging markets.
Trading volumes were extremely thin as many traders left
their desks early before the Christmas holiday, which will keep
financial markets closed across the region on Thursday.
The Brazilian real gained 0.3 percent to 2.6950 per
dollar. Interbank currency trading in Brazil shut down at 12:00
p.m. (1400 GMT) while the country's BM&FBovespa exchange did not
operate.
The Mexican peso rose 0.2 percent, while the
currencies of Chile, Colombia and Peru were
little changed or slightly lower.
Most Latin American financial markets will resume regular
trading on Friday.
Key Latin American currencies at 1450 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.6950 0.29 -12.55
Mexico peso 14.7402 0.15 -11.60
Chile peso 609.2 -0.03 -13.64
Colombia peso 2346.99 -0.15 -17.68
Peru sol 2.979 -0.13 -6.24
Argentina peso 8.5500 0.03 -24.06
(interbank)
