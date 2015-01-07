SAO PAULO, Jan 7 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as investor
appetite for risk increased and steelmakers rallied for a second
straight day, boosted by reports of steel price increases in the
domestic market.
Other Latin American bourses and currencies also posted
gains as bets that the European Central Bank will unleash
another round of monetary stimulus fueled appetite for risk
across the globe.
Some of that optimism fizzled, however, after data showed
U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected in
December, suggesting interest rates may soon go up in the
world's largest economy.
The Brazilian real trimmed gains following the U.S.
jobs data. It last traded 0.3 percent stronger after jumping as
much as 1 percent earlier.
Brazil's Bovespa index climbed 3.9 percent as shares
of heavyweight banks such as Itau Unibanco and
Bradesco jumped 5 percent.
Stocks of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
soared 10 percent while peers Usiminas and
Gerdau rose more than 7 percent each on reports that
the companies were raising steel prices in Brazil by 5 percent
to 8 percent.
"We see the announcements as positive, but highlight hikes
were somewhat expected," analysts with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch wrote in a report.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1735 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 941.75 0.75 -2.26
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2659.37 2.62 -5
Brazil Bovespa 49852.98 3.86 -0.31
Mexico IPC 41811.95 1.17 -3.09
Chile IPSA 3789.26 0.33 -1.60
Chile IGPA 18611.42 0.27 -1.37
Argentina MerVal 8150.77 1.15 -4.99
Colombia IGBC 10904.58 0.42 -6.27
Peru IGRA 14536.12 -0.03 -1.75
Venezuela IBC 3944.39 -0.91 2.22
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.6925 0.32 -1.30
Mexico peso 14.7707 0.84 -0.18
Chile peso 615.25 0.16 -1.44
Colombia peso 2422.1 1.07 -1.41
Peru sol 2.987 -0.13 -0.27
Argentina peso 8.5850 -0.12 -0.41
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.8 -0.14 1.45
(parallel)
(Reporting by Paula Laier and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)