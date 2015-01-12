SAO PAULO, Jan 12 Latin American currencies and
stocks mostly weakened on Monday as the dollar gained globally
on the outlook for U.S. interest rates, while a further decline
in already-low oil prices sapped demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for the second straight session as Brazil's Bovespa index
fell to a support level near 48,000 points.
Light crude prices fell to their lowest since April
2009 on Monday after Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price
forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.
The sharp decline in oil prices since July has increased
caution among investors and has weighed on the currencies of
Latin America's oil producers, such as Colombia and Mexico.
Mexico's peso ended a four-session rally, while
Colombia's markets were closed for a national holiday.
The Brazilian real weakened about 1 percent, with
traders citing a correction after last week's 4-day, 2.8 percent
gain against the greenback.
The dollar also gained against a basket of global currencies
as investors reconsidered the outlook for higher interest
rates after a weak data point in Friday's labor data led to a
decline on Friday.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell for the second session in
a row, driven mostly by a decline in bank shares and commodities
producers such as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
and mining firm Vale SA.
Shares of lenders and commodities firms tend to attract a
large proportion of foreign investors and usually fluctuate with
global risk appetite.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 955.28 -0.63 0.53
MSCI LatAm 2636.04 -1.63 -1.76
Brazil Bovespa 48107.81 -1.5 -3.80
Mexico IPC 42166.59 -0.51 -2.27
Chile IPSA 3780.83 -0.06 -1.82
Chile IGPA 18601.44 -0.04 -1.43
Argentina MerVal 8338.199 -1.43 -2.81
Colombia IGBC - - -
Peru IGRA 14409.84 0.18 -2.60
Venezuela IBC 3957.75 0.18 2.57
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.6691 -1.18 -0.43
Mexico peso 14.6481 -0.29 0.65
Chile peso 616.5 -0.24 -1.64
Colombia peso 2414 - -1.08
Peru sol 2.983 0.00 -0.13
Argentina peso 8.5900 0.03 -0.47
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.6 1.25 2.94
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Nick Zieminski)