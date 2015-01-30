SAO PAULO Jan 30 The Brazilian real
weakened about 2.5 percent against the dollar on Friday after
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy suggested the government had no
intention of keeping the currency stronger than the market would
naturally dictate.
Speaking to investors and business leaders at an event in
Sao Paulo on Friday, Levy suggested the real was overvalued and
signaled the government will not work to keep the currency from
sliding.
The real added to early losses shortly afterward, dropping
as low as 2.68 to the dollar.
Finance ministry officials later said Levy was not referring
specifically to the real, but to world currencies, although
traders shrugged off the clarification.
Brazil's government has intervened in the currency market
over the last year and a half in order to prevent weakness in
the real, which raises the relative price of imports and
contributes to already-high inflation.
Now, President Dilma Rousseff's administration has pledged
better fiscal discipline and less patchwork policymaking.
"The government is rolling back intervention measures in
various areas," said Francisco Carvalho, currency manager at
brokerage BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo.
"It seems that the government will also be more passive in
relation to the exchange rate."
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)