By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 6 Shares of Brazil's
state-run Petrobras fell sharply on Friday, weighing heavily on
the benchmark Bovespa stock market index, as investors were
disappointed by reports that Banco do Brasil's chief executive
Aldemir Bendine was chosen to head the embattled oil company.
Hit by a corruption scandal that has forced its CEO and five
other senior executives to resign, Petrobras has increasingly
lost the confidence of investors and has been unable to tap
international capital markets since it delayed the release of
its audited third-quarter earnings after a corruption scandal
broke.
Investors hoped President Dilma Rousseff would appoint a
star executive from the private sector to turn around the
company, which has been involved in a scheme that allegedly
funneled kickback payments from contractors to the ruling
Workers' Party and its allies in Congress.
Instead, Rousseff picked a confidant from a state-run bank
who recently supported a government strategy to lower interest
rates to consumers, forcing private banks to do the same.
"Bendine is very identified with Rousseff's first term,"
said Alvaro Bandeira, partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro. "What Petrobras needs is someone with greater
independence, ready to challenge the government in some
situations."
Rousseff on Jan. 1 began a second four-year term in office,
promising to rein in government spending to curb inflation and
embark on an anti-corruption crusade in response to the
Petrobras scandal.
In Friday trade, preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, as the oil firm is formally known, fell around 7
percent, driving the Bovespa index 1.6 percent lower.
Nearly all stocks comprising the Bovespa index were in the
red as investors' feared the economic fallout of the Petrobras'
scandal, as well as higher interest rates in the United States.
Supporting the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon
start raising rates was a strong jobs report that suggested the
U.S. economy remains on solid footing.
Fears of higher U.S. rates also weighed on most Latin
American currencies, with the Mexican peso weakening 0.3
percent. The Brazilian real slumped 1.3 percent, however,
underperforming all regional currencies.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1350 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 977.32 -0.5 2.71
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2609.21 -1.65 -2.74
Brazil Bovespa 48471.44 -1.55 -3.07
Chile IPSA 3947.85 0.42 2.52
Chile IGPA 19204.82 0.34 1.77
Colombia IGBC 11039.16 0 -5.12
Peru IGRA 13805.55 0.04 -6.68
Venezuela IBC 3610.32 0 -6.44
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.7772 -1.34 -4.31
Mexico peso 14.822 -0.25 -0.53
Chile peso 622.4 0.26 -2.57
Colombia peso 2380.4 -0.12 0.32
Peru sol 3.061 -0.13 -2.68
