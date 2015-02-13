RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 Latin American financial markets were steady to higher on Friday as hopes of a Greek debt deal and stronger-than-expected German economic data boosted appetite for risk across the globe, although the Brazilian real weakened modestly as investors turned cautious ahead of the long Carnival holiday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led equity gains in the region, climbing 1.8 percent as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras and miner Vale jumped 5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. Both companies have been suffering with falling commodities prices. On Friday, however, oil topped $60 per barrel for the first time in 2015, supported in part by data showing euro zone economic growth accelerated unexpectedly late last year as Germany expanded faster than expected. Also supporting investor appetite for risk was a pledge by Greek officials to do "whatever we can" to secure a debt agreement with international creditors next week. Shares of Lojas Renner soared more than 9 percent after the Brazilian retailer released its fourth-quarter profit late on Thursday. Analysts said that Renner's profit, although only modestly higher than a year earlier, showed that the company remains resilient amid Brazil's weakening economy. In contrast, shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas dropped 0.6 percent after its board blocked the release of fourth-quarter results. Most Latin American currencies also posted gains, with the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso rising 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. In Brazil, however, the real lost 0.2 percent, resuming a weakening trend that drove the currency to its weakest level in more than 10 years this week. Investors have been selling the real as Brazil's economic fundamentals deteriorate fast and odds of a recession grow. Trading volumes were low as many traders had left their desks early before the Carnival holiday, which will keep Brazilian financial markets closed on Monday, Tuesday, and half of Wednesday. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1535 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 985.91 1.52 1.56 Markets MSCI LatAm 2636.76 1.59 -4.85 Brazil Bovespa 50439.93 1.83 0.86 Mexico IPC 43108.08 0.15 -0.09 Chile IPSA 3974.58 0.27 3.21 Chile IGPA 19321.34 0.25 2.39 Argentina MerVal 9504.52 1.95 10.79 Colombia IGBC 10624.44 0.7 -8.68 Peru IGRA 13769.55 0.66 -6.93 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.8276 -0.29 -6.02 Mexico peso 14.8612 0.41 -0.79 Chile peso 620 0.40 -2.19 Colombia peso 2369.99 0.78 0.76 Peru sol 3.072 -0.16 -3.03 Argentina peso 8.6775 0.06 -1.47 (interbank) Argentina peso 13.07 0.38 7.12 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Paul Simao)