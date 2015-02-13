RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 Latin American financial
markets were steady to higher on Friday as hopes of a Greek debt
deal and stronger-than-expected German economic data boosted
appetite for risk across the globe, although the Brazilian real
weakened modestly as investors turned cautious ahead of the long
Carnival holiday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index led equity gains in
the region, climbing 1.8 percent as shares of state-run oil
company Petrobras and miner Vale jumped 5
percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.
Both companies have been suffering with falling commodities
prices. On Friday, however, oil topped $60 per barrel for the
first time in 2015, supported in part by data showing euro zone
economic growth accelerated unexpectedly late last year as
Germany expanded faster than expected.
Also supporting investor appetite for risk was a pledge by
Greek officials to do "whatever we can" to secure a debt
agreement with international creditors next week.
Shares of Lojas Renner soared more than 9 percent
after the Brazilian retailer released its fourth-quarter profit
late on Thursday. Analysts said that Renner's profit, although
only modestly higher than a year earlier, showed that the
company remains resilient amid Brazil's weakening economy.
In contrast, shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
dropped 0.6 percent after its board blocked the
release of fourth-quarter results.
Most Latin American currencies also posted gains, with the
Mexican peso and the Chilean peso rising 0.3
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
In Brazil, however, the real lost 0.2 percent,
resuming a weakening trend that drove the currency to its
weakest level in more than 10 years this week. Investors have
been selling the real as Brazil's economic fundamentals
deteriorate fast and odds of a recession grow.
Trading volumes were low as many traders had left their
desks early before the Carnival holiday, which will keep
Brazilian financial markets closed on Monday, Tuesday, and half
of Wednesday.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1535 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 985.91 1.52 1.56
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2636.76 1.59 -4.85
Brazil Bovespa 50439.93 1.83 0.86
Mexico IPC 43108.08 0.15 -0.09
Chile IPSA 3974.58 0.27 3.21
Chile IGPA 19321.34 0.25 2.39
Argentina MerVal 9504.52 1.95 10.79
Colombia IGBC 10624.44 0.7 -8.68
Peru IGRA 13769.55 0.66 -6.93
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.8276 -0.29 -6.02
Mexico peso 14.8612 0.41 -0.79
Chile peso 620 0.40 -2.19
Colombia peso 2369.99 0.78 0.76
Peru sol 3.072 -0.16 -3.03
Argentina peso 8.6775 0.06 -1.47
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.07 0.38 7.12
(parallel)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Paul Simao)