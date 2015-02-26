MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's IPC index
rose on Thursday as Mexican bottling and retail firm Femsa
reported soaring profit, while a weak showing from
Brazil's miner Vale sent the Bovespa down amid mixed
data from the United States.
Femsa on Thursday reported a 45 percent rise in its
fourth-quarter profit, mostly due to higher gains from its stake
in brewer Heineken, sending shares of the bottler up more than 2
percent and the IPC index up 0.40 percent to 43,980.28
points.
The Mexican index hovered around its highest level since
early December, after data showed U.S. consumer prices fell 0.7
percent in January, the biggest drop since 2008. The figures
could provide a cautious Federal Reserve with leeway to keep
interest rates low for a bit longer.
Mexican markets have been hurt by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin to raise interest rates this year,
curbing demand for riskier, higher yielding emerging market
assets.
Separate data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims climbed to
313,000 last week, although durable goods orders rose for last
month.
Meanwhile, Brazil's Bovespa fell by 0.6 percent to
51,499.00 points, dragged down by a 3.7 percent fall in shares
of Vale, hit by a drop iron ore prices as increased output from
Australia coincided with slower growth in China, the largest
market for the commodity.
The world's largest producer of the steel making ingredient
posted full year net income of $657 million, missing analysts
expectations of $2.5 billion.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.14 percent to 14.952 per
dollar, while Brazil's real lost 0.50 percent to 2.881
against the greenback.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Diane Craft)