RIO DE JANEIRO, March 2 The Brazilian real
weakened slightly on Monday after the central bank signaled it
was reducing the rollover pace of currency swaps while other
Latin American currencies were supported by China's decision to
cut interest rates over the weekend.
The real lost 0.3 percent after Brazilian
policymakers signaled on Friday they would roll over about 80
percent of the currency swaps that expire in April.
Those swaps are derivative contracts that provide investors
with protection against currency losses. In the past few months,
the central bank had been rolling over nearly 100 percent of
maturing swaps.
Other Latin American currencies, including the those of
Mexico and Chile, were steady to slightly weaker
as investors digested China's decision to accelerate the pace of
monetary easing to boost its manufacturing sector.
China is the largest consumer of Latin American commodity
exports and concern about its slowing economy has been weighing
on emerging markets in general. China's move initially boosted
the price of metals such as copper, but that impact faded later.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1345 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 989.88 -0.04 3.55
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2647.2 -0.26 -2.7
Brazil Bovespa 51445.94 -0.27 2.88
Chile IPSA 3988.52 0.12 3.57
Chile IGPA 19397.04 0.2 2.79
Venezuela IBC 3723.97 1.97 -3.49
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.8627 -0.29 -7.17
Mexico peso 14.953 -0.04 -1.40
Chile peso 617.3 -0.01 -1.77
Colombia peso 2511.29 -0.47 -4.91
Peru sol 3.093 0.00 -3.69
Argentina peso 8.7250 0.03 -2.01
(interbank)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)