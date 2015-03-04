By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 The Brazilian real slumped to 3 per dollar on Wednesday, its weakest level in more than 10 years, while local stocks sold off after President Dilma Rousseff's austerity plan suffered a major setback in Congress. The real lost more than 2 percent, briefly hitting the psychologically significant level of 3 per dollar for the first time since August 2004, after legislators threw out a presidential decree that would have raised payroll taxes, helping close a gaping hole in Brazil's budget. The unexpected move suggested Rousseff will have a hard time pushing through Congress key austerity measures needed to regain market credibility and avoid additional downgrades of Brazil's credit rating. Lawmakers could grow even more rebellious as a broadening investigation implicates some of them in a massive corruption scandal at Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company. "The rejection of Rousseff's provisional decree signals the difficulties the government has in negotiating with Congress amid the political turmoil that comes as spillover from the Petrobras scandal," JP Morgan's analysts Diego Pereira and Holly Huffman wrote in a research note. Petrobras shares dropped more than 3 percent, weighing heavily on the benchmark Bovespa index, which fell 1.5 percent. In the opposite direction, shares of Gerdau rallied 4.7 percent after the Brazilian steelmaker reported fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts expectations. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1910 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging 976.51 -0.98 3.13 Markets MSCI LatAm 2,544.88 -2.26 -4.55 Brazil Bovespa 50,553.63 -1.46 1.09 Mexico IPC 43,251.12 -0.8 0.24 Chile IPSA 3,960.47 -0.14 2.84 Chile IGPA 19,275.78 -0.11 2.15 Argentina MerVal 9,632.96 -0.5 12.29 Colombia IGBC 10,074.34 -0.55 -13.41 Peru IGRA 13,319.15 -0.42 -9.97 Venezuela IBC 3,889.9 3.69 0.81 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.9757 -1.67 -10.69 Mexico peso 15.0332 -0.25 -1.92 Chile peso 619.25 -0.36 -2.08 Colombia peso 2,540.1 0.52 -5.99 Peru sol 3.093 -0.06 -3.69 Argentina peso 8.7425 -0.03 -2.20 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.88 0.39 8.70 (parallel) (Editing by Matthew Lewis)