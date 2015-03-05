By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 Brazil's interest-rate futures rose on Thursday as investors bet the central bank will further tighten monetary policy to defuse the inflationary impact of a recent currency sell-off that drove the real to its weakest in over 10 years. News that the European Central Bank will start printing money next week, injecting liquidity that may seek higher returns in emerging markets, helped support Latin American markets in general. Most Latin American bourses were in the black, with Mexico's IPC climbing 1 percent after four consecutive sessions of losses. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 0.3 percent, however, weighed down by a 7.5 percent plunge in shares of Embraer. The Brazilian planemaker said it expects operating profit margins to slip this year, despite benefits of a weaker real, as it focuses production on smaller-cabin regional jets. The real's recent sell-off made it the worst-performing Latin American currency so far this year, with losses of more than 11 percent since the beginning of 2015. It has also been fueling inflation fears and increasing bets that Brazil's central bank will further tighten monetary policy after raising the base Selic rate by 0.5 percent late on Wednesday, to a six-year high of 12.75 percent. Interest-rate futures expiring in January 2016 rose 7 basis points to a 10-day high of 13.28 percent. Investors in that market bet the central bank will again raise the Selic by 0.5 percentage point at its next meeting in April, according to calculations based on the domestic yield curve. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1610 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 974.34 -0.2 2.09 MSCI LatAm 2529.83 -0.11 -7.15 Brazil Bovespa 50320.79 -0.29 0.63 Mexico IPC 43731.63 1.00 1.36 Chile IPSA 3968.88 0.15 3.06 Chile IGPA 19311.93 0.14 2.34 Argentina MerVal 9756.75 0.91 13.73 Colombia IGBC 10115.87 -0.36 -13.05 Peru IGRA 13367.68 0.25 -9.64 Venezuela IBC 4036.44 3.77 4.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.9968 -0.60 -11.32 Mexico peso 15.174 -0.78 -2.83 Chile peso 620.4 -0.19 -2.26 Colombia peso 2552.4 -0.44 -6.44 Peru sol 3.096 -0.10 -3.78 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.7475 -0.03 -2.26 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.83 0.78 9.12 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)