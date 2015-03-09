RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 The Brazilian real tumbled early on Monday in its sixth straight session of losses as investors feared President Dilma Rousseff will lack the political strength to impose austerity measures needed to meet a crucial fiscal goal this year.

The real slid more than 1.5 percent to as much as 3.1098 per dollar as investors grew increasingly worried about the unity of Rousseff's political coalition, which has been weakening as a corruption probe at state-run oil company Petrobras implicates many of her allies in Congress.

The currency, which has lost more than 14 percent so far this year, pierced the psychologically significant level of 3 per dollar last week after Rousseff's austerity plan suffered a major setback in Congress, highlighting strains with nominal allies.

Fears of higher U.S. interest rates also contributed to the real's plunge last week.

In a nationally televised speech on Sunday night, Rousseff appealed to Brazilians to back her austerity policies but her speech was received with protests in many Brazilian cities, including Sao Paulo, Rio and Brasilia.

"The protests ... underscore the strong disapproval rating of the current administration," Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a trader with Correparti brokerage, wrote in a note to clients.

Brazil is under pressure from financial markets and ratings agencies to correct years of overspending that caused public debt to pile up while failing to boost economic growth.

The government targets a primary budget surplus equal to 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product in 2015.

The primary budget balance excludes interest payments, and as such is seen as a gauge of a country's ability to service its debt.

Some traders worry about the political impact of new mass demonstrations against Rousseff scheduled for next weekend in many Brazilian cities.

(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo)