(Adds Brazilian stocks, other Latin American markets) By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 The Brazilian real tumbled on Monday in its sixth straight session of losses as investors feared President Dilma Rousseff will lack the political strength to impose austerity measures needed to meet a crucial fiscal goal this year. Fears of higher U.S. interest rates and concern about a slowing Chinese economy also weighed on Latin American currencies in general. None of them weakened as sharply as the real, however. The Brazilian currency slid more than 2 percent to as weak as 3.1267 per dollar as investors grew increasingly worried about the unity of the ruling political coalition. Rousseff's support base seemed to be fragmenting as a corruption probe at state-run oil company Petrobras implicated many of her allies in Congress. The currency, which has lost about 15 percent so far this year, pierced the psychologically significant level of 3 per dollar last week after Rousseff's austerity plan suffered a major setback in Congress, highlighting strains with nominal allies. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.6 percent, driven down by shares of banks and Petrobras. In a nationally televised speech on Sunday night, Rousseff appealed to Brazilians to back her austerity policies but her speech was received with protests in many Brazilian cities, including Sao Paulo, Rio and Brasilia. New mass demonstrations against Rousseff are scheduled for next weekend in several Brazilian cities. "The political climate is getting worse in Brazil and the president's isolation can grow larger this week ahead of Sunday's demonstrations," analysts at Lerosa Investimentos said in a note to clients. Brazil is under pressure from financial markets and ratings agencies to correct years of overspending that caused public debt to pile up while failing to boost economic growth. The government targets a primary budget surplus equal to 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product in 2015. The primary budget balance excludes interest payments, and as such is seen as a gauge of a country's ability to service its debt. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 957.59 -1.4 1.56 Markets MSCI LatAm 2402.82 -2.46 -9.69 Brazil Bovespa 49185.4 -1.59 -1.64 Mexico IPC 43250.65 -0.07 0.24 Chile IPSA 3890.58 -1.09 1.03 Chile IGPA 18984.54 -0.94 0.60 Argentina MerVal 10074.59 1.46 17.43 Colombia IGBC 9635.27 -1.95 -17.18 Peru IGRA 12727.49 -2.24 -13.97 Venezuela IBC 4331.06 1.7 12.24 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1294 -2.38 -15.08 Mexico peso 15.5085 -0.04 -4.93 Chile peso 627.75 -0.04 -3.40 Colombia peso 2607 -1.00 -8.40 Peru sol 3.097 -0.06 -3.81 Argentina peso 8.7600 0.00 -2.40 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.71 0.79 10.15 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Peter Galloway)