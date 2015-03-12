RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 The Brazilian real resumed its weakening trend late on Thursday, even as other key Latin American currencies posted gains, with investors worried about Brazil's fiscal problems and the future of a central bank program of forex intervention. The real closed 1 percent lower after posting gains of more than 1 percent right after markets opened. By contrast, the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso climbed 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, as the U.S. dollar rally stalled globally. The real was unable to benefit from the respite in global foreign exchange markets as investors worried about President Dilma Rousseff's ability to pass fiscal austerity measures at a time when her popularity is dropping and her Congress coalition is weakening. Without fiscal adjustments, Brazil risks additional downgrades of its sovereign credit rating in the next few months. Doubts about whether Brazil's central bank will extend its program of daily sales of currency swaps, which is scheduled to end at the end of March, also put pressure on the real. Many investors believe the central bank may scrap the program, which provides investors with a currency hedge, as the bank lets the currency weaken further to correct Brazil's current account deficit. "Before, you had the central bank supporting the currency with difficulty. Now it seems that it will allow the real to weaken as much as necessary to fix the economy," said a trader in Brazil. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2007 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 947.16 0.44 -1.39 Markets MSCI LatAm 2394.63 -0.37 -11.89 Brazil Bovespa 48870.73 -0.07 -2.27 Mexico IPC 44055.89 1.92 2.11 Chile IPSA 3873.52 0.16 0.59 Chile IGPA 18905.64 0.12 0.19 Argentina MerVal 10098.609 -0.32 17.71 Colombia IGBC 9700.09 1.86 -16.63 Peru IGRA 12631.18 0.36 -14.62 Venezuela IBC 4545.35 4.8 17.79 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1590 -1.03 -15.88 Mexico peso 15.4242 0.46 -4.41 Chile peso 632.75 0.87 -4.16 Colombia peso 2626.5 -0.10 -9.08 Peru sol 3.099 -0.10 -3.87 Argentina peso 8.7775 0.00 -2.59 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.87 -0.39 8.78 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)