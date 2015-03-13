By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Brazilian financial markets led losses in Latin America on Friday as mounting political and fiscal concerns made the country more vulnerable to a broader sell-off in emerging markets. The real fell 1.9 percent, piercing the mark of 3.2 per dollar for the first time in more than 10 years. It has lost more than 10 percent so far this month, which makes it the worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters. Other Latin American currencies such as the those of Mexico , Chile, and Colombia fell between 0.7 percent and 1 percent. Losses were sharper on the other side of the Atlantic, thought, where the Turkish lira fell 1.8 percent and the South African rand lost 1.4 percent. Emerging markets in general were under pressure as investors piled into dollars before a key monetary policy meeting in the United States next week, when the Federal Reserve is expected to drop its commitment to being "patient" before raising rates. In Brazil, investors are particularly worried about the fallout of a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras, which has engulfed several of the country's largest construction companies and paralyzed infrastructure projects. Fears that Petrobras could further delay the release of its audited financial results past a May 31 deadline were on the rise as Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported the oil company was negotiating with creditors a six-month extension to that date. Creditors could request that Petrobras repay all of its debt early if it fails to publish its results in a timely manner. Contacted by Reuters, a Petrobras spokeswoman said the oil company "is not considering delaying the release of its results." Petrobras shares fell 2.8 percent on the Brazilian bourse, while the benchmark Bovespa index dropped 1.6 percent. Investors also fear President Dilma Rousseff will have a hard time approving crucial austerity measures this year as her popularity falls and her coalition base becomes increasingly fragmented. Protests against Rousseff are scheduled in many Brazilian cities over the weekend, increasing tensions and causing short-term foreign investors to flee the country. "Our outlook is very bad and, to make things worse, we have protests over the weekend," said Paulo Cesar Nepomuceno, a strategist with Coinvalores brokerage in Brazil. "Foreign investors are saying: 'I'll get out and come back when this is over.'" Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 938.77 -1.03 -0.81 Markets MSCI LatAm 2345.1 -2.82 -11.53 Brazil Bovespa 48200.79 -1.39 -3.61 Mexico IPC 43749.58 -0.7 1.40 Chile IPSA 3858.74 -0.38 0.20 Chile IGPA 18841.58 -0.34 -0.15 Argentina MerVal 10051.899 -0.46 17.17 Colombia IGBC 9731.65 0.33 -16.36 Peru IGRA 12609.09 -0.2 -14.77 Venezuela IBC 4545.35 0 17.79 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2160 -1.77 -17.37 Mexico peso 15.494 -0.67 -4.84 Chile peso 638.9 -0.96 -5.09 Colombia peso 2649.09 -0.85 -9.86 Peru sol 3.102 -0.10 -3.97 Argentina peso 8.7800 0.00 -2.62 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.87 -0.39 8.78 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)