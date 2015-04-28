By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 The currencies of Brazil and Colombia
led gains in Latin American foreign exchange markets on Tuesday on expectations
that U.S. policymakers will signal they may still take some time before raising
interest rates in the world's largest economy.
Bets that the Fed will acknowledge the weakness of recent economic data at
the end of their two-day meeting on Wednesday sapped the dollar's strength
globally, leaving it 0.7 percent weaker against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies.
In the opposite direction, Brazilian policymakers are seen raising sharply
the country's base interest rate after markets close on Wednesday, further
increasing the rate differential that make real-denominated assets more
appealing to investors.
The real gained 1.1 percent, trading past the 2.9-per-dollar
threshold for the first time in nearly two months. It has gained about 14
percent since a March 19 low, also supported by domestic factors such as the
release of corruption-delayed financial statements of state-run oil company
Petrobras.
The Colombian peso rallied 1.2 percent, also benefiting from a recent
increase in oil prices that has driven the price of U.S. crude more than
30 percent higher since mid-March. Oil is one of Colombia's main export
products.
Other Latin American currencies posted gains, with the Mexican peso
up 0.8 percent and the Chilean peso climbing 0.6 percent.
Some economists warned that the rally looked fragile, however, as the U.S.
rate outlook could soon change.
"We expect the Federal Reserve to recognize the weakness in recent data, but
retain their confidence that this is due to transitory factors and that stronger
growth will resume," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a
research note.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 1067.35 0.16 11.43
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2749.94 0.3 0.52
Brazil Bovespa 55155.29 -0.68 10.29
Mexico IPC 45278.75 -0.51 4.94
Chile IPSA 4114.05 -0.39 6.83
Chile IGPA 19910.7 -0.35 5.51
Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00
Colombia IGBC 10729.6 0.46 -7.78
Peru IGRA 13213.46 0.23 -10.69
Venezuela IBC 5692.59 0 47.52
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.8892 1.08 -8.02
Mexico peso 15.2284 0.80 -3.18
Chile peso 605.1 0.69 0.21
Colombia peso 2382.99 1.18 0.21
Peru sol 3.1271 0.26 -4.74
Argentina peso 8.8950 0.00 -3.88
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.65 1.19 10.67
(parallel)
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)