By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7 Brazil's interest-rate
futures rallied on Thursday after the central bank said
inflation is still forecast to remain above target by the end of
2016, signaling more monetary tightening will be needed to tame
prices.
Yields paid on contracts maturing in January 2017
jumped 13 basis points after the bank released the minutes of
the last meeting of its monetary policy committee known as
Copom.
The local yield curve based on those contracts showed most
investors now bet the central bank will raise the base Selic
rate by another 50 basis points in June, to 13.75 percent.
Before the release of the bank's minutes, the curve showed
equal bets on a 25 or 50 basis points hike.
"The Copom repeated the message that it aims to anchor 2016
inflation at the mid-point of the target, and this wording
suggests that the Copom will hike once more, at the June 3
meeting," Barclays economist Bruno Rovai wrote in a note to
clients.
"The question is whether it will be a 25 or 50 basis point
hike. From the minutes, both options are valid," he added,
betting on a more modest increase of 25 basis points.
Key interest-rate contracts traded at Brazil's BM&FBovespa
at 1420 GMT:
month ticker last(%) previous close(%) change (p.p.)
JUL5 13.341 13.328 0.013
JAN6 13.77 13.70 0.07
JAN7 13.61 13.50 0.11
JAN1 12.95 12.91 0.04
JAN3 12.91 12.87 0.04
