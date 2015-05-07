By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7 Brazil's interest-rate futures rallied on Thursday after the central bank said inflation is still forecast to remain above target by the end of 2016, signaling more monetary tightening will be needed to tame prices. Yields paid on contracts maturing in January 2017 jumped 13 basis points after the bank released the minutes of the last meeting of its monetary policy committee known as Copom. The local yield curve based on those contracts showed most investors now bet the central bank will raise the base Selic rate by another 50 basis points in June, to 13.75 percent. Before the release of the bank's minutes, the curve showed equal bets on a 25 or 50 basis points hike. "The Copom repeated the message that it aims to anchor 2016 inflation at the mid-point of the target, and this wording suggests that the Copom will hike once more, at the June 3 meeting," Barclays economist Bruno Rovai wrote in a note to clients. "The question is whether it will be a 25 or 50 basis point hike. From the minutes, both options are valid," he added, betting on a more modest increase of 25 basis points. Key interest-rate contracts traded at Brazil's BM&FBovespa at 1420 GMT: month ticker last(%) previous close(%) change (p.p.) JUL5 13.341 13.328 0.013 JAN6 13.77 13.70 0.07 JAN7 13.61 13.50 0.11 JAN1 12.95 12.91 0.04 JAN3 12.91 12.87 0.04 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Ted Botha)