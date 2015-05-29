By Bruno Federowski RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The Brazilian real weakened to a two-month low on Friday on market chatter that the central bank could further reduce the rollover pace of expiring currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses. Other Latin American currencies were flat to weaker, with the Mexican peso down 0.5 percent, after a negative revision to the U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product came in line with market expectations. The data did little to change bets that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by the end of the year. Expectation of higher interest rates in the world's largest economy has been weighing on higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets over the past few months. In Brazil, the real weakened to as much as 3.1963 per dollar, its weakest intraday level since the beginning of April. It last traded at 2.1875, 0.8 percent lower from Thursday's closing price. Investors speculated that the central bank may further reduce support for the currency by slowing the rollover pace of currency swaps, contracts the bank sold on a daily basis until the end of March when it ended its currency intervention program. This month, the bank rolled over slightly less than 80 percent of the $9.7 billion in swaps that expire on June 1. Currently, the stock of outstanding swaps amount to a little over $100 billion. "I wouldn't be surprised if the central bank dismantled that (swap) strategy faster," said Zeina Latif, chief economist at XP Investimentos in Brazil. "It is artificial and it hasn't been very efficient." Yields paid on short-dated interest rate contracts in Brazil rose after data showed the economy contracted slightly less than expected by the market, reinforcing bets that the central bank will raise its benchmark Selic rate by another 50 basis points next week, to 13.75 percent. Interest rate contracts maturing in January 2016 rose six basis points to 13.85 percent while those maturing in January 2017 climbed three basis points to 13.31 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.64 -0.48 5.56 MSCI LatAm 2,516.64 -0.63 -7.15 Brazil Bovespa 53,350.49 -1.16 6.69 Mexico IPC 44,778.27 -0.06 3.78 Chile IPSA 4,047.76 0.39 5.11 Chile IGPA 19,668.51 0.3 4.23 Argentina MerVal 10,915.98 -0.5 27.24 9 Colombia IGBC 10,245.6 0.53 -11.94 Venezuela IBC 11,091.85 1.57 187.45 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.1867 -0.78 -16.61 Mexico peso 15.388 -0.47 -4.19 Chile peso 618 -0.08 -1.88 Colombia peso 2,530.9 0.14 -5.65 Peru sol 3.1561 0.00 -5.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.9900 -0.03 -4.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.6 0.79 11.11 (Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)