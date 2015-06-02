SAO PAULO, June 2 Shares of Brazilian miner Vale SA jumped more than 6 percent on Tuesday, driving the benchmark Bovespa index up nearly 2 percent, while hopes that Greece is near an agreement with its creditors supported Latin American currencies in general. Vale's shares rallied as iron ore futures rose to a three-week high in China. Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, which have a smaller weight on the Bovespa index, rose for the same reason. The Bovespa last traded 1.9 percent higher, followed by Mexico's IPC index, which rose 0.6 percent. Latin American currencies also posted gains as investors bet Greece and its creditors are coming close to a deal to unlock more funds to the cash-strapped country. Athens is close to running out of money and has threatened to default on a payment to the International Monetary Fund this week. Expectation of a deal supported risk appetite across the globe, however, encouraging investors to buy euros and emerging market currencies. In Latin America, gains were led by the Brazilian real , which rose 1.4 percent, and the Mexican peso, with traded 0.6 percent stronger. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1001.44 -0.15 4.87 MSCI LatAm 2555.04 2.19 -8.33 Brazil Bovespa 54049.27 1.92 8.08 Mexico IPC 45010.4 0.56 4.32 Chile IPSA 3989.15 -0.39 3.59 Chile IGPA 19428.53 -0.33 2.96 Argentina MerVal 11212.35 4.21 30.69 Colombia IGBC 10235.6 0.88 -12.02 Venezuela IBC 12406.61 7.91 221.52 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1282 1.41 -15.05 Mexico peso 15.3943 0.60 -4.22 Chile peso 623.25 0.16 -2.70 Colombia peso 2558.05 0.12 -6.65 Peru sol 3.1561 0.03 -5.61 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0000 -0.03 -5.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.62 0.08 10.94 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)