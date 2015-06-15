SAO PAULO, June 15 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Monday on mounting fears of a Greek debt default, but the Brazilian real strengthened as investors bet the country's rising interest rates will keep dollars flowing into the domestic market. Investors' aversion to risk increased across the globe after Greece's cash-for-reforms talks collapsed, raising the prospect of a debt default in two weeks, when Athens faces a 1.6 billion euro repayment to the International Monetary Fund. Latin American stocks fell 0.6 percent as measured by a benchmark MSCI index. Among the biggest decliners in Brazil were shares of miner Vale SA, which slid 3.2 percent, tracking lower iron ore prices. At the same time, shares of Embraer gained 1 percent after the airplane maker said it won 50 firm orders worth $2.6 billion for its narrow-body jets at the Paris air show. Latin American currencies fell on Greece's concerns but trimmed their losses as weaker-than-expected U.S. industrial production data reduced fears of an imminent interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Brazilian real climbed 0.4 percent as investors bet the central bank will extend its aggressive monetary tightening campaign in the next few months, taking the benchmark Selic rate to at least 14 percent. "Despite growing risk aversion due to Greece, Brazil still offers very high interest rates," said Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 970.7 -0.89 2.42 MSCI LatAm 2518.78 -0.58 -7.12 Brazil Bovespa 52997.44 -0.66 5.98 Mexico IPC 44411.27 -0.63 2.93 Chile IPSA 3923.61 -0.85 1.89 Chile IGPA 19124.19 -0.76 1.34 Argentina MerVal 11295.67 -0.6 31.67 Colombia IGBC 10342.85 -0.24 -11.10 Venezuela IBC 13759.84 0.32 256.59 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1081 0.29 -14.50 Mexico peso 15.4237 -0.09 -4.41 Chile peso 633.5 -0.19 -4.28 Colombia peso 2536 -0.43 -5.84 Peru sol 3.1581 -0.09 -5.67 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0400 -0.03 -5.42 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.63 0.32 10.85 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)