SAO PAULO, June 16 Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday as Wall Street rebounded after two consecutive sessions
of losses despite growing fears of a Greek debt default.
The MSCI's benchmark stock index for the region
gained 1 percent. Analysts said the market may
soon enter a wait-and-see mode before a key interest rate
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Even as investors only expect the Fed to raise interest
rates in September, they will carefully watch for signs of the
future monetary tightening pace to adjust their appetite for
higher-yielding but riskier emerging market assets.
In Brazil, investors put aside concerns about a possible
debt default by Greece to focus on prospects of rising interest
rates that have been making Latin America's largest economy an
appealing destination to speculative capital.
The Brazilian real closed 1 percent stronger to 3.09
per dollar, buoyed by expectations of continued inflows into the
domestic market.
"The external scenario remains negative, but inflows
continue to trend higher as a result of rising interest rates
and corporate debt issuance," said Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a
trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2017 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 966.38 -0.43 1.48
MSCI LatAm 2,549.38 0.98 -7.45
Brazil Bovespa 53,702.15 1.06 7.39
Mexico IPC 44,722.28 0.74 3.65
Chile IPSA 3,937.52 0.3 2.25
Chile IGPA 19,178.49 0.25 1.63
Argentina MerVal 11,374.09 1.35 32.58
Colombia IGBC 10,245.88 -0.94 -11.94
Venezuela IBC 13,313.32 -3.25 245.02
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.0946 1.03 -14.12
Mexico peso 15.389 0.31 -4.19
Chile peso 635.75 -0.35 -4.62
Colombia peso 2,536 0.00 -5.84
Peru sol 3.1621 -0.06 -5.79
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0425 0.00 -5.45
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.8 -0.94 9.37
(Reporting by Bruno Federowksi; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Diane Craft)