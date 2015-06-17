SAO PAULO, June 17 The currencies of Brazil and
Mexico gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
forecast a slightly slower pace of future interest rate hikes,
which should increase the allure of higher-yielding emerging
market assets.
The Brazilian real rallied 1 percent while the
Mexican peso strengthened 0.5 percent. Gains in the real
were stronger as investors bet Brazilian interest rates will
rise further and remain at high levels throughout 2016, drawing
foreign investors into local bonds.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at the end of its
two-day meeting on Wednesday and signaled it is on track to
raise rates once or twice this year. Fed officials, however, saw
slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast
in March.
