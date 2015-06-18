By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, June 18 The Brazilian real was steady
on Thursday as signs of a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve offset the
second move in two weeks by Brazil's central bank to reduce its
support for the currency.
Signals that the Fed will not raise interest rates
aggressively, and perhaps only once this year, increased the
allure of higher-yielding yet riskier emerging market assets
despite growing fears of a Greek debt default.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were
little changed from Wednesday's close, while the Chilean peso
and the Colombian peso both jumped at least 0.8
percent.
Weighing on the real was a central bank decision to reduce
the rollover pace of currency swaps, derivatives that provide
investors with protection against currency losses.
With the move, the second in as many weeks, the central bank
is gradually dismantling a $111 billion stock of currency swaps
it built during years of intervention in the foreign exchange
market.
The swaps have become a heavy burden for Brazil: so far this
year, the central bank has booked losses of 19.2 billion reais
($6.3 billion) from its swap positions.
The central bank is taking advantage of the renewed appetite
for emerging markets assets to remove its support for the real
without adding too much volatility to the market, analysts said.
"It is the best opportunity the central bank has to start
reducing (although timidly) the stock" of currency swaps," BNP
Paribas strategists wrote in a note to clients.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 977.32 0.82 1.37
MSCI LatAm 2573.07 1.57 -7.12
Brazil Bovespa 53413.74 0.31 6.81
Mexico IPC 44963.51 0.38 4.21
Chile IPSA 3932.12 -0.48 2.11
Chile IGPA 19153.33 -0.44 1.50
Argentina MerVal 11254.729 0.92 31.19
Colombia IGBC 10296.42 0.54 -11.50
Venezuela IBC 13160.14 0 241.05
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.0576 -0.05 -13.09
Mexico peso 15.241 0.08 -3.26
Chile peso 630.2 1.16 -3.78
Colombia peso 2527.3 0.90 -5.51
Peru sol 3.1611 0.06 -5.76
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0475 0.03 -5.50
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.89 -0.31 8.61
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama;
and Peter Galloway)