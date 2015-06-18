By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, June 18 The Brazilian real was steady on Thursday as signs of a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve offset the second move in two weeks by Brazil's central bank to reduce its support for the currency. Signals that the Fed will not raise interest rates aggressively, and perhaps only once this year, increased the allure of higher-yielding yet riskier emerging market assets despite growing fears of a Greek debt default. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were little changed from Wednesday's close, while the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso both jumped at least 0.8 percent. Weighing on the real was a central bank decision to reduce the rollover pace of currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses. With the move, the second in as many weeks, the central bank is gradually dismantling a $111 billion stock of currency swaps it built during years of intervention in the foreign exchange market. The swaps have become a heavy burden for Brazil: so far this year, the central bank has booked losses of 19.2 billion reais ($6.3 billion) from its swap positions. The central bank is taking advantage of the renewed appetite for emerging markets assets to remove its support for the real without adding too much volatility to the market, analysts said. "It is the best opportunity the central bank has to start reducing (although timidly) the stock" of currency swaps," BNP Paribas strategists wrote in a note to clients. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 977.32 0.82 1.37 MSCI LatAm 2573.07 1.57 -7.12 Brazil Bovespa 53413.74 0.31 6.81 Mexico IPC 44963.51 0.38 4.21 Chile IPSA 3932.12 -0.48 2.11 Chile IGPA 19153.33 -0.44 1.50 Argentina MerVal 11254.729 0.92 31.19 Colombia IGBC 10296.42 0.54 -11.50 Venezuela IBC 13160.14 0 241.05 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0576 -0.05 -13.09 Mexico peso 15.241 0.08 -3.26 Chile peso 630.2 1.16 -3.78 Colombia peso 2527.3 0.90 -5.51 Peru sol 3.1611 0.06 -5.76 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0475 0.03 -5.50 Argentina peso (parallel) 12.89 -0.31 8.61 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)