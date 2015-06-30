RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Latin American stocks rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors bet Greece could still strike a deal to remain in the euro zone, but a sharp fall in shares of miner Vale weighed on the Brazilian bourse. Shares of Latin American companies tracked by a benchmark MSCI index rose 0.5 percent, partly recovering from a nearly 4 percent drop in the past eight sessions. Gains followed reports that Greece would be willing to suspend a Sunday referendum on the terms of an aid package if talks with lenders continued. Athens submitted to its creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for a parallel debt restructuring, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out new negotiations until after the referendum. While some investors bought stocks to take advantage of a possible last-minute deal between Greece and its creditors, others said a potential debt default would have a limited additional impact on Latin American markets. In Brazil, however, the benchmark Bovespa index lagged its peers as shares of Vale SA plunged 4 percent on the back of falling iron ore prices. Shares of education companies such as Kroton Educacional and Estacio Participacoes rose 2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, as they recovered part of recent losses resulting from changes in a student financing program run by the government. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.71 1.28 0.33 MSCI LatAm 2,515.78 0.79 -8.49 Brazil Bovespa 53,119.46 0.2 6.22 Mexico IPC 45,010.75 0.67 4.32 Chile IPSA 3,897.1 0.4 1.20 Chile IGPA 18,977.92 0.28 0.57 Argentina MerVal 11,623.659 2.81 35.49 Colombia IGBC 10,275.06 0.23 -11.69 Venezuela IBC 12,857.25 -2.65 233.20 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.1093 0.26 -14.53 Mexico peso 15.7166 -0.21 -6.19 Chile peso 639 -0.67 -5.10 Colombia peso 2,603 -0.55 -8.26 Peru sol 3.1791 -0.22 -6.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0850 -0.03 -5.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.35 -0.45 4.87 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)