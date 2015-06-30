DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Latin American stocks rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors bet Greece could still strike a deal to remain in the euro zone, but a sharp fall in shares of miner Vale weighed on the Brazilian bourse. Shares of Latin American companies tracked by a benchmark MSCI index rose 0.5 percent, partly recovering from a nearly 4 percent drop in the past eight sessions. Gains followed reports that Greece would be willing to suspend a Sunday referendum on the terms of an aid package if talks with lenders continued. Athens submitted to its creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for a parallel debt restructuring, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out new negotiations until after the referendum. While some investors bought stocks to take advantage of a possible last-minute deal between Greece and its creditors, others said a potential debt default would have a limited additional impact on Latin American markets. In Brazil, however, the benchmark Bovespa index lagged its peers as shares of Vale SA plunged 4 percent on the back of falling iron ore prices. Shares of education companies such as Kroton Educacional and Estacio Participacoes rose 2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, as they recovered part of recent losses resulting from changes in a student financing program run by the government. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.71 1.28 0.33 MSCI LatAm 2,515.78 0.79 -8.49 Brazil Bovespa 53,119.46 0.2 6.22 Mexico IPC 45,010.75 0.67 4.32 Chile IPSA 3,897.1 0.4 1.20 Chile IGPA 18,977.92 0.28 0.57 Argentina MerVal 11,623.659 2.81 35.49 Colombia IGBC 10,275.06 0.23 -11.69 Venezuela IBC 12,857.25 -2.65 233.20 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.1093 0.26 -14.53 Mexico peso 15.7166 -0.21 -6.19 Chile peso 639 -0.67 -5.10 Colombia peso 2,603 -0.55 -8.26 Peru sol 3.1791 -0.22 -6.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0850 -0.03 -5.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.35 -0.45 4.87 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.