By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday after China's decision to devalue the yuan by nearly 2 percent fueled a sharp drop in commodities prices as well as concerns about the competitiveness of emerging market exporters. Latin America's most traded currencies - including those of Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia - all dropped about 1 percent following the Chinese move, which raised questions about Beijing's commitment to a strong yuan as part of a strategy to stimulate domestic consumption rather than exports. "China's unexpected currency devaluation is driving broad-based risk aversion across markets as participants consider its implications for global commodity demand, inflation, and the balance of risks to growth," analysts with Scotiabank wrote in a report. In Brazil, a weaker yuan could hurt the competitiveness of local manufacturing exporters, Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said. Yet analysts said such concerns seem to be exaggerated for now, as the yuan depreciation remains considerably smaller than that of other emerging economies. In Latin America, the currencies of Mexico and Chile have weakened about 10 percent so far this year. The Colombian peso has lost nearly 20 percent while the Brazilian real has slumped 24 percent. "Any loss of competitiveness against China from today's 'devaluation' should be limited," Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist with London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. "Several emerging markets, notably Brazil, have seen sharp pickups in export volume growth since the start of the second quarter of this year," he added. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 878.23 -1.07 -7.17 MSCI LatAm 2203.56 -1.73 -17.79 Brazil Bovespa 48760.796 -1.2 -2.49 5 Mexico IPC 44750.63 -1.26 3.72 Chile IPSA 3854.87 -0.37 0.10 Chile IGPA 18760.21 -0.28 -0.58 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 9821.58 -0.23 -15.58 Venezuela IBC 15339.87 0.76 297.54 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5005 -1.66 -24.08 Mexico peso 16.3168 -0.96 -9.64 Chile peso 680.5 -0.99 -10.89 Colombia peso 2942 -1.19 -18.83 Peru sol 3.2091 -0.16 -7.17 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2225 -0.03 -7.29 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.77 1.02 -5.21 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)