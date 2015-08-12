By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Aug 12 Latin American currencies seesawed around their previous closing prices on Wednesday as traders digested the impact of a recent depreciation of the Chinese yuan on regional exports and U.S. monetary policy. Currencies such as the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real were supported by bets that a weaker yuan will complicate monetary policymaking by the U.S. Federal Reserve, possibly delaying an interest rate hike that could disrupt capital flows to emerging markets. Most Latin American currencies slid about 1 percent on Tuesday as China's decision to allow the yuan to weaken fueled a sharp drop in commodities prices, as well as concerns about the competitiveness of emerging market exporters. While the performance of exporters greatly matters for Latin American foreign exchange markets, analysts point out that key currencies in the region have depreciated at least 10 percent since the beginning of the year. A delay in the Fed's rate hike, on the other hand, would provide an immediate boost to investors' appetite for risky assets, they say. Also supporting the Brazilian real was a decision by Moody's Investors Service to assign a stable outlook to the country's rating after cutting it to the near-junk level of Baa3. Many investors feared the widely-expected downgrade could come with a negative rating outlook, which would mean Brazil's coveted investment grade was at risk. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 863.65 -1.66 -8.16 MSCI LatAm 2169.09 -1.32 -19.41 Brazil Bovespa 48189.71 -1.8 -3.63 Mexico IPC 43666.72 -1.61 1.21 Chile IPSA 3805.95 -0.79 -1.17 Chile IGPA 18547.95 -0.7 -1.71 Argentina MerVal 11410.76 -1.61 33.01 Colombia IGBC 9744.83 0.2 -16.24 Venezuela IBC 15426.38 0 299.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4845 0.34 -23.73 Mexico peso 16.3175 0.01 -9.64 Chile peso 681.9 -0.10 -11.07 Colombia peso 2940.15 0.04 -18.78 Peru sol 3.2291 -0.40 -7.75 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2300 -0.05 -7.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.82 0.07 -5.53 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)