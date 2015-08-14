SAO PAULO, Aug 14 The Brazilian real jumped more than 1 percent on Friday on initial signs that a local political crisis that has included calls for the resignation of President Dilma Rousseff was easing. The real led gains among Latin American currencies after a Supreme Court ruling gave more powers to Senate President Renan Calheiros, a government ally, to stop possible impeachment proceedings against Rousseff in Congress. Other recent developments, including a recent agreement between Rousseff and leading senators to break the country's political gridlock, added to the perception that political risks are receding in Brazil. Investors remained cautious, however, as thousands of Brazilians were expected to rally on Sunday to demand that Rousseff step down. Other Latin American currencies had a more modest performance as U.S. inflation and industrial production data supported the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September. Higher U.S. interest rates are likely to reduce investors' appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1750 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 863.17 -0.19 -9.57 MSCI LatAm 2,152.86 0.07 -21.13 Brazil Bovespa 47,679.95 -0.69 -4.65 Mexico IPC 43,888.98 0.04 1.72 Chile IPSA 3,801.54 -0.31 -1.28 Chile IGPA 18,522.6 -0.28 -1.84 Argentina MerVal 11,523.479 -1.29 34.32 Colombia IGBC 9,733.33 -0.17 -16.34 Venezuela IBC 15,373.59 0 298.41 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.4777 1.02 -23.58 Mexico peso 16.3884 0.05 -10.03 Chile peso 684.25 0.23 -11.38 Colombia peso 2,988 -0.20 -20.08 Peru sol 3.2431 -0.18 -8.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2400 -0.03 -7.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.98 -0.07 -6.54 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)