SAO PAULO, Aug 26 The Brazilian real weakened for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors worried about the economic implications of a local political crisis, while lingering concerns about China weighed on emerging market currencies in general. The real slid to as much as 3.6556 per dollar, its weakest level in more than 12 years, with traders worried about a possible investigation into President Dilma Rousseff's 2014 reelection campaign. The investigation, which is being considered by Brazil's top electoral court, could result in an impeachment of Rousseff and her vice president, although most political analysts say that outcome is unlikely for now. Also weighing on the real and other Latin American currencies were lingering concerns about the health of the Chinese economy and an expected rise in U.S. interest rates. Some traders said an unexpected jump in U.S. capital goods orders in July added to the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon raise borrowing costs, potentially reducing the allure of emerging markets. "The market is full of uncertainties and, in a scenario like that, a strong U.S. data release causes a lot of harm," said Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo. The currencies of major commodities exporters such as Chile and Colombia also posted losses, but the Mexican peso rose in line with Wall Street gains. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 786.23 -0.29 -17.54 MSCI LatAm 1957.69 -1.18 -27.37 Brazil Bovespa 45106.71 1.26 -9.80 Mexico IPC 41837.15 -0.41 -3.03 Chile IPSA 3686.01 0.53 -4.28 Chile IGPA 18009.48 0.22 -4.56 Argentina MerVal 10094.079 3.23 17.66 Colombia IGBC 8860.17 -0.06 -23.85 Venezuela IBC 14924.92 0.33 286.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6294 -0.61 -26.78 Mexico peso 17.0797 0.77 -13.68 Chile peso 705.4 -0.41 -14.03 Colombia peso 3234.2 -0.85 -26.16 Peru sol 3.3081 -0.60 -9.95 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2750 -0.03 -7.82 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.87 0.63 -11.78 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)