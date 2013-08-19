* Rupee hits record low vs U.S. dollar; rupiah, rand also
plunge
* Real falls to lowest in more than four years
* Doubts over policy weigh on rupee, real
* Worries about currencies spread to stocks, bonds
By Subhadip Sircar and Walter Brandimarte
MUMBAI/RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 The Indian rupee
plummeted to a record low against the dollar on Monday, leading
a rout by Brazil's real and other emerging market currencies
seen by investors as the most vulnerable to an exodus of foreign
capital.
A fierce selloff in many emerging currencies shows no sign
of abating as the expected withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus
prompts investors to shun markets seen as riskier because of
funding deficits, slowing economies and inflation.
The rupee fits that bill, as do the Indonesian
rupiah, the South African rand and the Brazilian real. The
rupiah plunged to four-year troughs on Monday while the
rand lost another 1 percent to bring year-to-date losses
to almost 17 percent against the dollar.
Brazil's real extended last week's fall of more than
5 percent fall to trade at its weakest level since March 2009
even as the central bank sold nearly $3 billion worth of
currency swaps, which are derivatives that mimic an injection of
dollars in the futures market. Like the rupee, it has been
hammered by doubts over the efficacy of policy actions to stem
the rout.
The rupee and the real, respectively, have been the worst
performers in Asia and Latin America since late May when the
Fed first signalled that it may begin winding down its monetary
stimulus this year. India's currency has lost 13 percent against
the dollar this year while the real has plunged 15 percent in
the same period.
A decline in the Fed's bond purchases will push government
debt yields higher, which should raise the attractiveness of the
dollar and dollar-denominated assets.
In Brazil, the currency weakness has complicated
policymakers' efforts to rein in inflation, leading many
investors to bet the central bank may speed up the pace of
monetary tightening next week.
In India, the rupee's sell-off threatens to drive Asia's
third-largest economy towards a full-blown crisis.
"Our primary concern is that the policy authorities still
don't 'get it' - thinking this is a fairly minor squall which
will simmer down relatively quickly with fairly minor actions,"
Robert Prior-Wandesforde, an economist at Credit Suisse in
Singapore, wrote in a note on the Indian currency on Monday.
The partially convertible rupee has continued to weaken
despite the central bank's dollar sales and its latest curbs on
outflows from companies and individuals, announced last
Wednesday, which have dented India's stock and bond markets.
As the global flow of cheap money wanes, many emerging
markets are feeling the heat. Among the most vulnerable to
sudden capital flight are the currencies of countries already
struggling with wide current account deficits, such as India and
Indonesia.
"The market is still acting on the negative current account
and fiscal deficits," said Nizam Idris, a strategist with
Macquarie Capital, when asked about the two Asian laggards.
The latest blow for the Indonesian rupiah came late on
Friday when central bank data showed the current account deficit
jumped to 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter of the year,
from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter.
South Africa's central bank, unlike its peers, has not stood
in the way of the rand's weakness.
The rand hit a five-week low at around 10.2 per dollar on
Monday as Fed-fuelled headwinds were exacerbated by fresh labour
strife and upcoming Chinese data that is expected to paint a
picture of weaker growth in South Africa's biggest export
market.
"They have very weak growth but can't cut interest rates so
they are using the currency as the lever," said Guillaume
Salomon, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.
TAPERING THREAT
The risk for these so-called deficit economies is that as
global liquidity is reeled back by the Fed, weakness in the real
or the rupee will force investors to flee stocks and bonds. That
could exacerbate the currency selloff in a self-perpetuating
vicious cycle leading potentially to balance of payments crises.
All these countries rely heavily on foreign capital inflows
to plug current account gaps that range from 3 percent in Brazil
and 4.8 percent in India to 6.5 percent in South Africa.
"India and South Africa are the two currencies that are most
at risk. As long as the currency trades with a weak bias,
concerns about outflows will remain," Salomon of Societe
Generale said.
Those fears are now evident in financial markets, with
Indian equities sliding nearly 2 percent and 10-year
borrowing costs rising above 9 percent to the highest since
2008. Stocks in Jakarta fell 3 percent and bond yields
surged to March 2011 peaks. South African yields were at their
highest in over a year.
Markets are waiting to see what else Brazil's central bank
can do to reassure investors after an estimated $30 billion
worth of intervention this year via currency swaps. So far,
however, Brazilian policymakers seem unwilling to deplete their
$370 billion foreign reserves to fight a global depreciation
trend.
As in India, Brazil's previously fast-growing economy has
slowed, disappointing investors and Brazil, like Indonesia, has
seen a sharp deterioration in its balance of trade
due to a cooling in China's appetite for commodities.
Other Latin American currencies, despite being seen as less
vulnerable than the real, have also weakened sharply in the past
few days. The Mexican peso lost about 1 percent on Monday
after sliding 2.3 percent last week. Chile's peso, which
is strongly correlated to copper prices, dropped 1 percent on
Monday to close at its weakest level in more than a year.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta,
Jongwoo Cheon and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore and Sujata Rao
in London; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Richard
Borsuk, Susan Fenton and Kenneth Barry)