(Updates with Latin American markets close) By Sujata Rao and Walter Brandimarte LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The Turkish lira rebounded on Monday after the central bank called an emergency meeting, but Brazil's real slumped to a five-month low on fears the selloff in emerging markets could spread, potentially derailing the global economic recovery. Foreign exchange and equity markets in developing economies suffered a third straight session of bulk selling, although some key currencies, such as the Mexican peso, partly recovered. After a stormy week during which Argentina's peso posted its biggest one-day loss in 12 years, sparking worries of contagion across emerging markets, investors monitored developments in Argentina and other fragile developing economies, such as Turkey. While the official exchange rate in Argentina steadied around 8 pesos per dollar on Monday, the peso slid nearly 3 percent on the black market to over 12 per dollar. The Argentine peso's plunge last week revived memories of the country's 2002 debt default and financial crisis, which sent ripples across emerging and developed markets alike. Analysts believe any financial contagion from Argentina would be more limited this time, but there could be economic fallout for countries with strong trade ties to Buenos Aires, including regional powerhouse Brazil. The financial turmoil in Argentina could, however, be a catalyst for growing risk aversion at a time when investors are already jittery about tapering monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks and slower economic growth in China. Disorderly capital flight from emerging markets could hurt the economic prospects of developing countries, which have been the engine of global growth during the past decade. "Outflows from emerging market forex markets by the investor community are gaining traction and becoming more widespread," Citi strategist Lam Kenneth wrote. "Absent positive emerging market catalysts, the current flow pattern is likely to continue and could even exacerbate in certain countries." As concerns mount about the prospects for emerging markets, investors are increasingly differentiating between countries with stronger economic underpinnings and political stability, while abandoning or betting against those whose current account balances and government budgets are deeply in the red and where there is political turmoil. But when panic sets in, investors tend to sell all emerging markets indiscriminately, ignoring the progress made by many of those countries in accumulating foreign reserves or reducing their dollar-denominated debt. LIRA RECOVERS The Turkish lira edged back from a record low of 2.39 per dollar after the central bank announced an emergency policy meeting for Tuesday, the first since August 2011, at the height of the euro zone debt crisis. The announcement raised market hopes that Turkish policymakers would ignore political pressure and hike interest rates aggressively to support the currency. It drove the lira 1.9 percent higher from Friday's close, to 2.2895. In Brazil, however, the real tumbled to 2.4240 per dollar mark, its weakest level since Aug. 22, when the central bank announced a daily intervention program aimed at smoothing out the currency's weakening trend. Despite continued intervention by the Brazilian central bank, the real weakened 13 percent in 2013 and an additional 2.7 percent so far this year as investors fret about the deterioration of the country's fiscal and economic fundamentals. "No one knows what fiscal policy (in Brazil) will be in 2014. So until the primary surplus target is set and details are released on how it will be achieved, we will continue to face uncertainty," said Gustavo Mendonça, economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Some Latin American currencies, such as the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso, were trading slightly stronger, interrupting a string of losses. But other key emerging market currencies, including the South African rand and Russian ruble, traded near five-year lows. The ruble fell almost 1 percent to overshoot the central bank's floating corridor along its euro-dollar basket for the first time ever. While global factors are weighing on Russian assets, the depreciation is also due to the central bank's recent resolve to reduce interventions ahead of the ruble float and inflation targeting in 2015. As in Turkey, where the market is testing the central bank's resolve to keep interest rates low, the ruble's recent moves may raise doubts about Russia's currency policy. Authorities continued to try and support their currencies, with the Indonesian, Russian and Serbian central banks among those spotted selling hard currency. In Brazil, the central bank sold currency swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against a weaker real. Earlier in the day, the Malaysian ringgit and Philippines peso currencies also traded at their lowest in more than three years. SPILLOVER INTO STOCKS Equity markets across the developing world also fell, with the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index down 1.8 percent to new 4-1/2-month lows and its biggest one-day loss since August. "We are seeing quite a lot of negative spillover into equities. There is more scope for dollar buying and emerging market forex losses," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA strategy at Citi. Latin America's portion of the MSCI index posted a more modest decline, as gains in banking shares cushioned the fall of Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2020 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI LatAm 2,908.92 -0.27 -8.87 Brazil Bovespa 47,701.05 -0.18 -7.39 Mexico IPC 40,948.78 -0.08 -4.16 Chile IPSA 3,522.99 -2.08 -4.76 Chile IGPA 17,497.52 -1.78 -4.00 Argentina MerVal 5,605.35 1.08 3.98 Colombia IGBC 12,075.00 -1.01 -7.62 Peru IGRA 15,689.84 -2.28 -0.41 Venezuela IBC 2,821.40 0.5 3.10 Currencies Daily pct YTD change pct Latest change Brazil real 2.4223 -1.03 -2.70 Mexico peso 13.3430 0.85 -2.35 Chile peso 549.5000 0.18 -4.26 Colombia peso 2,008.8000 -0.74 -3.82 Peru sol 2.8230 -0.04 -1.06 Argentina peso 8.0000 0.06 -18.84 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.0500 -2.90 -17.01 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Asher Levine in Sao Paulo and Carolyn Cohn in London; editing by Todd Benson, Dan Grebler, G Crosse)