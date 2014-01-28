By Natsuko Waki and Walter Brandimarte LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 28 Turkey's lira extended gains on Tuesday on bets of an aggressive interest rate hike, while other emerging market currencies and stocks rose on growing expectations that more developing countries would tighten monetary or fiscal policy. Hopes for strong policy action in leading developing nations brought relief to an emerging markets rout that gained traction last week as investors, fearing less U.S. stimulus and weaker Chinese growth, worried about a currency meltdown in Argentina that revived memories of the country's 2002 financial crisis. A sudden stampede of investors out of emerging markets could hurt the economic prospects of developing countries, with potential spillover into developed nations just as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to cut back on monetary stimulus. "There seems to be a concerted tightening trend underway in the more fragile emerging market countries brought about by the strong sell-off reality check," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman said in a research note. "The question is, will this be enough to stop the bleeding? We think it will help, but it is probably not enough." After hitting a 4-1/2 month low on Monday, the MSCI emerging equity index rose 0.4 percent, while the Latin American portion of the index climbed 0.7 percent. The lira gained about 0.9 percent to 2.26 per dollar after slumping to a record low of 2.39 on Monday, as investors bet Turkey's central bank will lift its benchmark interest rate by 225 basis points to 10 percent at the end of an emergency meeting later on Tuesday. An aggressive rate hike would mark Turkey's return to more orthodox monetary policies after unsuccessful attempts to support the currency with forex auctions, liquidity adjustments and verbal intervention. It would also likely put the central bank at odds with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who has publicly condemned rate increases. India's rupee rose about 1 percent after its central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to counter inflation. BRAZILIAN REAL STRUGGLES Brazil's real was little changed after losing 3 percent of its value over the past six sessions as some traders bet that rate hikes in Turkey and India would ease the pressure on emerging markets in general. Also supporting investor sentiment, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said in an interview with the Financial Times that Brazil "would certainly adjust policy again if need be." Brazil has already raised its benchmark Selic rate by 325 basis points to 10.5 percent since last April. While some additional monetary tightening appears likely, policymakers are running out of room to raise borrowing costs much higher without badly damaging an already sluggish economy. Hopes that Brazil will rein in public spending could also support the real, which lost 13 percent of its value last year as investors worried about a deterioration in the country's fiscal accounts. In an attempt to differentiate Brazil from other fragile emerging economies, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the government will soon announce budget cuts to ensure the country's "fiscal soundness." Mexico's peso rose 0.5 percent in a second straight session of gains as policymakers tried to set the country apart from weaker emerging markets by saying growth-enhancing reforms will soon bear fruit. In Argentina, however, the peso continued to slide on the black market, dropping 0.8 percent to 12.25 per dollar. That is a steep discount over the official exchange rate , which remained around 8.0 per dollar for a third day after last week posting its worst single-day loss since the country's 2002 debt default and financial crisis. "We don't think that the current stability can last for too long," wrote irk Willer, emerging markets strategist with Citi, regarding the Argentine peso's official exchange rate. "But it will probably not matter too much for global markets outside of the Brazilian real." MORE MONETARY TIGHTENING? South Africa and Indonesia - which with Brazil, India, and Turkey have been dubbed the "Fragile Five" economies because of their heavy dependence on foreign capital - may follow with interest rate hikes, analysts said. "The trigger for stability is emerging central bank action. If Turkey does something, it will help," said Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging market strategy at Credit Agricole in Paris. "We expect the Turkish central bank to hike rates by 150-200 basis points. If they do that it will allow stabilization in the lira, at least in the short term." Like most analysts, however, Barbe does not expect any action from South Africa when the central bank meets later this week. The rand was up 0.3 percent at 11.03 per dollar, off its five-year low hit on Monday. New cash injections from China's central bank and a deal from a trust firm that averted a possible default for a wealth-management product also helped stabilize China, to which many emerging economies are geared. "The 'managed default' successfully staves off a potentially disruptive default during the Chinese New Year period and the hope is that it limits any systemic ripple effects," Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients. In the long term, however, investors are concerned about the effects of China's economic slowdown and the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its monetary stimulus. The Fed is expected to announce a further $10 billion cut in its bond buying at its meeting this week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 2,920.84 0.64 -9.33 Brazil Bovespa 48,042.24 0.72 -6.73 Mexico IPC 40,960.75 0.24 -4.13 Chile IPSA 3,501.46 -0.55 -5.35 Chile IGPA 17,413.88 -0.46 -4.46 Argentina MerVal 5,597.16 -0.14 3.82 Colombia IGBC 12,042.81 0.04 -7.87 Peru IGRA 15,746.69 -0.25 -0.04 Venezuela IBC 2,817.01 -0.16 2.94 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.4245 -0.02 -2.79 Mexico peso 13.2970 0.53 -2.01 Chile peso 545.7000 0.88 -3.59 Colombia peso 2000.0000 0.44 -3.40 Peru sol 2.8230 -0.04 -1.06 Argentina peso 8.0175 -0.16 -19.02 Argentina peso 12.3000 -1.22 -18.70