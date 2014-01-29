By Walter Brandimarte and Sujata Rao RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Jan 29 Emerging market currencies slumped on Wednesday even after Turkey and South Africa aggressively raised interest rates to stop capital flight, as investors braced for an expected decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut back on stimulus. Markets from Istanbul to Sao Paulo remained under stress, with the Turkish lira staging a short-lived rally that set the tone for other emerging market currencies. Turkey's stronger-than-expected monetary tightening put pressure on the most fragile developing countries to follow suit in hopes of preventing jittery investors from running for the exits. "Emerging markets in general will have to offer significantly higher funding costs in order to stabilize the dramatic change we are now seeing in net portfolio flows in the asset class," Citi FX strategist Ishitaa Sharma said in a note. The South African rand sank over 2 percent to 11.24 per dollar even after the country's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in almost six years, bringing its benchmark rate to 5.5 percent from 5.0 percent. In Turkey, where the central bank raised all of its interest rates in a dramatic fashion, the lira initially rallied more than 3 percent but eventually gave up gains and traded about 1 percent weaker as investors began to wonder what else policymakers could do to quell the turmoil. "The Turkish rate move was more aggressive than many people had expected. That was the good part of the story," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "But the market had to force this activity. There is still a fear in the market that the central bank does not have a reaction function." Turkey's central bank move follows a massive lira sell-off caused by the prospect of a reduction in U.S. stimulus that has sucked investor cash out of the most vulnerable emerging economies. Investors deem real interest rates in these markets too low to compensate for growing economic and political risks. Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek addressed one of those concerns on Wednesday, saying that economic growth will not be severely damaged by the rate hikes and that it is too early to adjust the government's forecast of 4 percent growth this year. The rate increase follows similar moves across the developing world, with India unexpectedly raising rates this week and Brazil and Indonesia already in policy-tightening mode. But Malaysia's central bank left rates unchanged on Wednesday, taking the ringgit to the day's lows. And with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to announce plans later on Wednesday to shave another $10 billion off its monthly bond buying, emerging markets remained fragile. Latin American currencies posted large losses, with the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso declining nearly 1 percent ahead of the Fed announcement. Emerging market stocks were also volatile. The main emerging index rose 0.1 percent off 4-1/2 month lows, but the Latin American portion of the index slid more than 1 percent. Key Latin America stock index and currency prices at 1355 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 2,868.05 -1.28 -9.23 Brazil Bovespa 47,365.70 -0.99 -8.04 Chile IPSA 3,470.64 -0.47 -6.18 Chile IGPA 17,287.81 -0.36 -5.15 Colombia IGBC 11,986.36 0.00 -8.30 Venezuela IBC 2,817.01 0 2.94 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.4445 -0.77 -3.59 Mexico peso 13.3830 -0.93 -2.64 Chile peso 549.5000 -0.69 -4.26 Colombia peso 2016.2000 -0.68 -4.18 Peru sol 2.8220 0.00 -1.03