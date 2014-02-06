By Walter Brandimarte and Carolyn Cohn RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging markets gained on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data bolstered investor optimism ahead of Friday's key payroll report, allaying fears of a U.S. economic slowdown that could dampen growth prospects for developing economies. Stocks rallied more than 2.5 percent in Latin America according a benchmark MSCI index for the region, while currencies such as the Chilean peso and the Turkish lira strengthened over 1 percent. "Any good news related to payrolls is enough to boost the market," said Raphael Figueiredo, a trader with Clear brokerage in Sao Paulo. Expectations of a favorable U.S. jobs report on Friday increased after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Concerns about U.S. and Chinese growth prospects have added to a recent emerging-market sell-off that drove many emerging market currencies to multi-year lows over the past few days. The Mexican peso rose 0.6 percent against the dollar, extending Wednesday's gains that were supported by Moody's decision to upgrade the country's ratings to the coveted A grade. The Brazilian real gained 0.5 percent against the dollar, also supported by steady central bank intervention in the foreign exchange market. Besides providing investors with currency hedge through currency swaps on a daily basis, the central bank has also started to roll over swaps that mature early next month. In Europe, the forint rose 0.5 percent to one-week highs against the euro after Hungary's Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said interest rates have fallen to a point where Hungarian debt may become unattractive to investors, signaling that a steady monetary easing campaign could be nearing its end. The bank, run by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's close ally Gyorgy Matolcsy, has cut interest rates from 7 percent in 2012 to a record low of 2.85 percent to help an economic recovery, and has flagged further possible easing. But investors have started to bet on a rate rise, following abrupt hikes in India, South Africa and Turkey last week. The Turkish lira also hit one-week highs against the dollar in the aftermath of last week's sharp rate move. The Czech crown was little changed after the central bank kept its commitment to weaken the currency throughout the year to support the economy and fight deflation. Ukraine's hryvnia showed an indicative fixing beyond 9 per dollar for the first time in five years on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data, following ongoing political turmoil and the recent freezing of Russian aid. Some analysts said the central bank has abandoned its currency peg. The currency fixed at a slightly higher rate of 8.9838 per dollar on Thursday morning. "Although the substantial devaluation of the hryvnia on Feb. 5 will ease pressure on the (central bank)'s dwindling reserves, Ukraine still owes foreign creditors between $7 billion and $10 billion in 2014," said Eurasia analysts in a client note, adding medium-term default risks were rising. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 929.41 1.4 -8.59 MSCI LatAm 2,916.90 2.67 -11.24 Brazil Bovespa 47,776.41 2.47 -7.24 Mexico IPC 40,252.66 0.93 -5.79 Chile IPSA 3,435.87 0.68 -7.12 Chile IGPA 17,133.48 0.54 -6.00 Argentina MerVal 5,867.97 -0.94 8.85 Colombia IGBC 12,171.13 1.21 -6.89 Peru IGRA 15,094.56 0.15 -4.18 Venezuela IBC 2,805.42 -0.48 2.52 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.3895 0.41 -1.37 Mexico peso 13.2300 0.43 -1.51 Chile peso 552.1000 1.34 -4.71 Colombia peso 2047.7500 0.08 -5.65 Peru sol 2.8190 0.18 -0.92 Argentina peso 7.8700 0.44 -17.50 Argentina peso 12.3000 2.03 -18.70