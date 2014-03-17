By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 17 Latin American stock markets tracked global equities markets higher on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the standoff between Western powers and Russia over the future of Crimea. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the first session in four, adding 1.04 percent and erasing the previous session's loss. Bourses in Brazil, Chile and Mexico had fallen in recent days as investors feared tensions centered around a referendum over the Crimea region's political allegiance would stoke violence and economic turbulence. While the referendum was held on Sunday without major violence, it remains to be seen whether the European Union and the United States will escalate economic sanctions far enough to weaken Russia, which could retaliate by cutting its energy exports to the West. "It seems as if markets had already anticipated these developments," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho in Sao Paulo. "The market is on hold, waiting to see what Putin will say and what the West's reaction will be." On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday and European stocks were also higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index bounced off over 8-month lows hit in the previous session, led mostly by bank shares. Chile's IPSA index gained slightly, led by a 3.4 percent rise in shares of fertilizer and lithium producer SQM . Mexico's stock market was closed for a local holiday. Brazil's real was mostly unchanged from Friday's close, while the Colombian and Mexican pesos both strengthened slightly. Chile's peso gained about 0.5 percent against the dollar, boosted by a rise in the price for copper, the country's main export. Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures ticked higher across the curve after a weekly central bank poll showed economists raised their forecasts for year-end inflation to 6.11 percent from 6.01 percent a week earlier. "In the short term there is a worse outlook on inflation and some in the market have been skeptical about the government's finances," said Alfredo Barbutti, chief economist with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. Brazil's social security deficit this year was underestimated by about 10 billion reais ($4.3 billion) by the government, Social Security Minister Garibaldi Alves told local newspaper Valor Economico on Monday, raising questions about the country's ability to meet its fiscal savings target this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 943.88 0.66 -6.48 MSCI LatAm 2860.43 1.04 -11.56 Brazil Bovespa 45391.33 0.95 -11.87 Mexico IPC 37950.97 -- -11.18 Chile IPSA 3624.29 0.35 -2.02 Chile IGPA 17945.59 0.31 -1.54 Argentina MerVal 5800.68 0.93 7.60 Colombia IGBC 13045.42 0.43 -0.20 Peru IGRA 14754.21 -0.34 -6.34 Venezuela IBC 2637.48 0 -3.62 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3470 0.15 0.42 Mexico peso 13.1745 0.27 -1.10 Chile peso 569.6 0.33 -7.64 Colombia peso 2033.75 0.40 -5.00 Peru sol 2.804 -0.04 -0.39 Argentina peso (interbank) 7.9050 -0.06 -17.87 Argentina peso (parallel) 10.8 1.39 -7.41 <-------------------------------------------------------------- GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014:GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014:-------------------------------------------------------------->