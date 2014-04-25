RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 The Brazilian real fell on Friday on signs that the central bank will no longer roll over forex swaps that expire early next month, slightly reducing the supply of currency hedges. Other currencies and key stock indexes in Latin America were also lower as geopolitical tension increased in Ukraine, with Moscow warning Kiev that it would "face justice" for killing pro-Russian rebels a day earlier. MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America dropped more than 1 percent while the currencies of Mexico, Colombia and Peru fell 0.2 ent or more. The Chilean peso posted more modest losses of 0.1 percent. "The Ukraine issue is sparking risk aversion and investors are fleeing emerging markets," said Reginaldo Siaca, a manager at the currency desk of Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo. The real led losses in the region, dropping 0.7 percent to 2.2311 per dollar, after the central bank early on Friday did not hold an expected auction to roll over currency swaps that mature in the beginning of May. They are derivative contracts that support the exchange rate as they provide investors with protection against a depreciation of the real. The central bank has already rolled over 74 percent of the $8.7 billion worth of swaps that expire early in May. Last month, it renewed 75 percent of the swaps that matured in the beginning of April. "It is possible that the central bank sees the current level of the real as being sufficient to keep inflation in check to allow them to stop hiking (interest rates) at the next (monetary policy) meeting," Citi analyst lam Kenneth wrote in a note to clients. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 993.26 -1.12 0.18 Markets MSCI LatAm 3222.76 -1.14 1.85 Brazil Bovespa 51206.6 -1.18 -0.58 Mexico IPC 40097.14 -0.77 -6.16 Chile IPSA 3845.82 -0.6 3.96 Chile IGPA 18931.05 -0.49 3.86 Argentina MerVal 6667.15 -0.9 23.67 Colombia IGBC 13377.12 0.29 2.34 Peru IGRA 15154.19 0.16 -3.81 Venezuela IBC 2314.99 -3.27 -15.41 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.2311 -0.73 5.63 Mexico peso 13.1312 -0.24 -0.77 Chile peso 560 -0.05 -6.05 Colombia peso 1943.99 -0.34 -0.62 Peru sol 2.801 -0.36 -0.29 Argentina peso 8.0000 0.03 -18.84 (interbank) Argentina peso 10.69 0.19 -6.45 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte, Priscila Jordao and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky)