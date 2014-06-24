RIO DE JANEIRO, June 24 Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped 1 percent on Tuesday as foreign investors snapped up shares after two sessions of losses while a Wall Street benchmark set a fresh record high, boosting Latin American markets in general. Investor appetite for Brazilian stocks was particularly strong as trading volumes increased after a prolonged market lull due to a national holiday on Thursday and a World Cup soccer match on Monday. Brazilian markets closed early for the match between Brazil and Cameroon on Monday. Brazil's Bovespa index rose 1 percent to 54,757, leading MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America 0.4 percent higher. Mexico's IPC index was little changed. "We may be seeing renewed inflows to Brazil after the holiday and the shortened trading session, with the Bovespa seeking the 55,000-level," said João Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil. Brazil's central bank on Tuesday more than doubled to $12 billion its forecast for foreign inflows to Brazilian stocks this year. In 2013, foreign investors purchased a net $11.64 billion worth of Brazilian shares. Investors are betting that President Dilma Rousseff, who has been strongly criticized for her interventionist policies, will face tough competition during October's presidential elections, increasing the chances of a more market-friendly government in 2015. Shares of state-run companies seen benefiting most from a change in government rose sharply. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which is forced by the government to sell fuels at a loss in the domestic market, jumped over 2 percent, contributing the most to the rise of the Bovespa index. Meanwhile, other Latin American bourses gained slightly as key Wall Street stock indexes hit fresh records. In currency markets, the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso lost 0.3 and 0.1 percent, respectively, as the U.S. dollar gained broadly on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and consumer confidence data, which increased expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1725 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD Latest pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,048.26 0.57 3.95 MSCI LatAm 3,413.13 0.41 6.19 Brazil's Bovespa 54,757.1 1.01 6.31 Mexico's IPC 42,921.63 0.01 0.46 Chile's IPSA 3,893.05 0.34 5.24 Chile's IGPA 18,990.3 0.28 4.19 Argentina's MerVal 7,977.07 -0.1 47.97 Colombia's IGBC 14,280.88 -0.08 9.25 Peru's IGRA 16,567.44 -0.42 5.17 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct Latest change change Brazil real 2.2227 -0.24 6.03 Mexico peso 13.0427 -0.12 -0.10 Chile peso 551.8 0.09 -4.66 Colombia peso 1,888.94 -0.39 2.28 Peru sol 2.803 0.00 -0.36 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.1300 0.03 -20.14 Argentina peso (parallel) 11.94 -0.34 -16.25 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro and Priscila Jordão in São Paulo)