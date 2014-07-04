SAO PAULO, July 4 Latin American currencies and stocks were little changed on Friday, with a U.S. market holiday and a shortened Brazil trading session keeping many investors on the sidelines. Brazil's Bovespa stock index was unchanged as a slight drop in bank shares offset a gain in electric utilities. Stock trading in Brazil is set to close at 2:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on Friday because of the World Cup game between Brazil and Colombia later in the afternoon. Brazil's currency, the real , closed trading at 1 p.m., falling 0.1 percent to 2.2135 per U.S. dollar. "The market is thinking more about soccer than the dollar," said Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T in Sao Paulo. Other currencies in the region remained mostly flat with reduced volume. Colombia's peso weakened slightly after a six-session rally during which it outperformed all other major emerging market currencies for the week. The strengthening peso, which broke through the key 1,850 level on Thursday, will likely elicit more forceful action by the central bank and the government to limit gains, wrote Brown Brothers Harriman analysts in a client note on Friday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1061.98 -0.02 5.93 MSCI LatAm 3406.96 0.23 6.2 Brazil Bovespa 53879.95 0.01 4.61 Mexico IPC 43499.41 -0.37 1.81 Chile IPSA 3890.07 -0.09 5.16 Chile IGPA 18936.12 -0.07 3.89 Argentina MerVal 8052.88 -1.14 49.38 Colombia IGBC 14099.74 -0.22 7.87 Peru IGRA 16926.78 0.14 7.45 Venezuela IBC 2131.14 #N/A -22.12 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2135 -0.12 6.47 Mexico peso 12.9711 -0.13 0.45 Chile peso 548.3 0.04 -4.05 Colombia peso 1845 -0.10 4.72 Peru sol 2.778 -0.11 0.54 Argentina peso (interbank) 8.1375 0.03 -20.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 12 0.42 -16.67 (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)