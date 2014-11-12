SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazil's currency strengthened
on Wednesday amid market chatter that President Dilma Rousseff
was strongly considering a market-friendly name for finance
minister.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the first session in three, led by Brazilian stocks,
although Mexican shares fell their most in a week.
The Brazilian real erased the previous session's
losses after traders began to speculate that Rousseff is
strongly considering Henrique Meirelles, a former central bank
president and market favorite, for the finance minister post.
Her decision has been the market's primary focus since she
won re-election last month.
"The market is quite sensitive about any signal about
economic policy for the coming years," said Reginaldo Galhardo,
head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index posted its biggest gain
this month as investors picked up shares of banks and state-run
enterprises, both of which have suffered in the past due to
intervention by Rousseff's government.
Mexico's IPC stock index slid for the fifth straight day,
led by a more than 2 percent drop in shares of heavily weighted
telecommunications company America Movil.
The stock fell after AT&T's chief executive officer
said on Wednesday that the company did not need to acquire
assets of America Movil to succeed in Mexico.
Chile's IPSA stock index rose its most in more than
a week, led by a gain of more than 3 percent gain in retailer
Falabella's shares.
The company said earnings rose about 6 percent in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)