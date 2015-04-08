By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazil's stocks and currency led gains in Latin America on Wednesday as hopes that President Dilma Rousseff would improve ties with her allies in Congress added to expectations that the Federal Reserve may take longer to raise U.S. interest rates. The real rallied more than 2 percent to its strongest intraday level in a month after Rousseff tasked Vice President Michel Temer, who is from the largest party in her coalition base, with the job of negotiating with lawmakers on behalf of the government. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index topped 54,000 points for the first time since late November 2014. Temer's first task is to get the ruling coalition to renew its commitment to fiscal responsibility in a letter that should help pave the way for the approval of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's fiscal austerity measures, his spokesman said. Investors welcomed the move, which showed Rousseff is moving to fix a political coalition that became increasingly fragmented after several of her allies were involved in the investigation of a massive corruption scheme at state-run oil company Petrobras. "Temer's nomination will facilitate the approval of Levy's measures," said Joao Paulo de Gracia Correa, a manager at the currency desk of Correparti brokerage in Brazil. Questions about the government's ability to pass measures needed to guarantee this year's primary fiscal surplus target have been roiling Brazilian financial markets over the past few months. Emerging markets in general were also bolstered by expectations that the Fed may take longer to hike interest rates after Friday's key U.S. monthly jobs data came much weaker than forecast. Investors are now awaiting the release of minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting this afternoon to have a better assessment about the outlook for U.S. interest rates. The dollar may add to losses if the minutes show any unease from Fed policymakers about the dollar's recent steep rise, economists said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,021.74 1.54 5.22 MSCI LatAm 2,629.94 1.02 -4.56 Brazil Bovespa 54,155.34 0.79 8.29 Mexico IPC 45,060.1 0.16 4.44 Chile IPSA 3,994.17 0.32 3.72 Chile IGPA 19,406.99 0.28 2.84 Argentina MerVal 11,396.649 -0.11 32.84 Colombia IGBC 10,250.17 -0.88 -11.90 Peru IGRA 12,903.96 0.2 -12.78 Venezuela IBC 5,306.7 0.12 37.52 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.0850 1.58 -13.86 Mexico peso 14.9059 0.18 -1.09 Chile peso 611.6 -0.31 -0.85 Colombia peso 2,491.99 0.82 -4.17 Peru sol 3.101 -0.06 -3.93 Argentina 8.8375 0.00 -3.25 peso(interbank) Argentina peso 12.38 0.00 13.09 (parallel) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo, editing by G Crosse)