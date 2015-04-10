By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 Petrobras shares rallied for a second day on Friday, boosting Brazil's benchmark stock index, on expectation the state-run oil company will soon release audited quarterly results delayed by a corruption scandal. Banking shares also rose in Brazil, recovering part of recent losses triggered by fears the government may soon impose new taxes on the sector to meet a crucial fiscal target. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index outperformed key regional indexes, up 0.9 percent and on track to close above 54,000 points for the first time since November. The index broke through 54,000 points on Thursday, but was unable to sustain that level as banking shares weighed it down. Other key Latin American stock indexes lagged, with Mexico's IPC dropping 0.3 percent and Chile's IPSA rising 0.5 percent. The shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil company is formally known, have rallied about 10 percent since Thursday on reports its board could review and possibly vote to release its financial results on April 17. The publication of Petrobras' audited quarterly results would allay fears that creditors might invoke a contractual breach to accelerate debt payments by the company. In another sign that Petrobras' financial statements were about ready for release, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said the company had already estimated corruption-related losses at between 5 billion reais and 6 billion reais ($1.6 billion-$2 billion). Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1033.03 0.43 7.56 Markets MSCI LatAm 2610.74 -0.36 -3.94 Brazil Bovespa 54309.29 0.94 8.60 Mexico IPC 44795.53 -0.26 3.82 Chile IPSA 4032.13 0.45 4.70 Chile IGPA 19577.85 0.4 3.75 Argentina MerVal 11647.17 1.19 35.76 Colombia IGBC 10234.84 -0.2 -12.03 Peru IGRA 12840.46 0.13 -13.21 Venezuela IBC 5467.74 1.37 41.70 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0845 -0.52 -13.84 Mexico peso 15.1877 -0.68 -2.92 Chile peso 619.75 -0.64 -2.15 Colombia peso 2508.7 -0.45 -4.81 Peru sol 3.1181 -0.06 -4.46 Argentina peso 8.8475 -0.03 -3.36 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.35 0.32 13.36 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte. Editing by Andre Grenon)