SAO PAULO, April 13 The Brazilian real
weakened on Monday after trade data from China, the
biggest purchaser of the nation's commodity exports, came in far
worse than expected.
Other Latin American currencies sank as well, while the
region's equity markets edged slightly higher.
Data on Monday showed China's export sales contracted 15
percent in March, compared with expectations for a 12 percent
rise. Any concern about a slowdown in Chinese economic growth
tends to weaken currencies in Latin America, which counts on the
Asian giant to buy its raw material exports including soybeans,
iron ore, petroleum and copper.
The price for copper, Chile's main export, edged
lower on Monday, weighing down the peso. Meanwhile,
Colombia's peso sank for the third straight session.
"The (Colombian) peso has gained some traction recently,
helped by firmer oil prices," Brown Brothers Harriman analysts
led by Marc Chandler wrote on Monday, while cautioning that "the
economic outlook remains weak" and that "the central bank will
move to a more dovish stance once inflation starts to ease."
Stock markets in the region posted gains, with the MSCI
Latin American stock index nearly erasing the
previous session's loss.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rallied for the third
straight day, driven by a more than 7 percent gain in shares of
state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras. The shares had fallen to an over-10-year low in
January on concern over the impact of a multibillion-dollar
corruption scheme currently under investigation.
The shares have jumped nearly 50 percent over the past 30
days, however, on a combination of bargain-hunting and recent
assertions from President Dilma Rousseff that the company has
purged corrupt managers and is moving past the scandal.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1412 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 1043.37 0.85 8.19
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2623.34 0.35 -4.16
Brazil Bovespa 54858.27 1.19 9.70
Mexico IPC 45034.51 0.34 4.38
Chile IPSA 4036.39 0.02 4.82
Chile IGPA 19594.54 0.01 3.84
Colombia IGBC 10275.47 0.15 -11.68
Peru IGRA 12895.6 0.06 -12.83
Venezuela IBC 5468.66 0.02 41.72
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.0878 -0.56 -13.94
Mexico peso 15.256 -0.20 -3.36
Chile peso 621.8 -0.33 -2.48
Colombia peso 2532.24 -0.98 -5.70
Peru sol 3.1241 -0.19 -4.64
Argentina peso 8.8475 0.03 -3.36
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.35 0.32 13.36
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Ted Botha)