SAO PAULO, July 14 The currencies of Brazil and Mexico gained modestly on Tuesday after an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales raised hopes that the U.S. interest rates may rise slightly later than expected, providing an extra boost to higher-yielding assets in emerging markets. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso gained around 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, after a report showed U.S. consumers cut back on purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods in June. "The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it is going to look at data to decide on interest rates, and today's numbers came in weak," said Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo. Retail sales also came in below expectations in Brazil, dampening prospects for additional monetary tightening by Brazil's central bank. Brazilian interest-rate futures fell as a result. Yields paid on interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2017 dipped 4 basis points to 13.52 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 940.09 -0.31 -1.39 MSCI LatAm 2,496.27 0.51 -8.95 Brazil Bovespa 53,018.25 -0.19 6.02 Mexico IPC 45,111.8 0.27 4.56 Chile IPSA 3,908.9 0.15 1.50 Chile IGPA 19,002.04 0.12 0.70 Argentina MerVal 12,066.1 0.97 40.65 Colombia IGBC 10,025.91 0.46 -13.83 Venezuela IBC 15,208.28 -0.83 294.13 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1197 0.34 -14.82 Mexico peso 15.6709 0.20 -5.91 Chile peso 643 0.08 -5.69 Colombia peso 2,686.6 -0.06 -11.11 Peru sol 3.1781 0.00 -6.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1300 -0.03 -6.35 Argentina peso (parallel) 14 -1.07 0.00 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing by G Crosse)