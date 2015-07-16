SAO PAULO, July 16 Latin American stocks and currencies were mostly weaker on Thursday as fears of an upcoming interest rate increase in the United States eclipsed investors' cautious optimism about Greece. Benchmark Latin American stock indexes initially rose after Greece's parliament passed measures needed for a crucial bailout plan but dropped back in the afternoon as traders focused on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates in September. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was little changed after rising nearly 1 percent earlier. Weighing on the index were shares of Banco do Brasil, which slid 3.7 percent on reports that Brazil's sovereign wealth fund was selling shares of the state-run bank to raise cash. "We take the news as marginally negative for Banco do Brasil," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients, saying that it is still not possible to determine whether the sale of the bank's shares will continue. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso, Latin America's most liquid currencies, weakened between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent as bets that the Fed will raise borrowing costs in September continued to grow among investors. Prospects for higher U.S. interest rates, which can reduce the appeal of high-yielding emerging markets, increased on Thursday after data showed an unexpected drop in new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 941.47 0.37 -1.92 MSCI LatAm 2,489.75 0 -8.73 Brazil Bovespa 52,941.84 0.07 5.87 Mexico IPC 45,314.97 0.46 5.03 Chile IPSA 3,902.69 -0.34 1.34 Chile IGPA 18,977.76 -0.29 0.57 Argentina MerVal 12,451.47 1.21 45.14 Colombia IGBC 10,113.1 0.17 -13.08 Venezuela IBC 14,979.16 -2.16 288.19 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.1458 -0.38 -15.52 Mexico peso 15.812 -0.22 -6.75 Chile peso 642.5 0.00 -5.62 Colombia peso 2,736 -0.78 -12.72 Peru sol 3.1762 0.11 -6.21 Argentina peso 9.1400 -0.03 -6.46 (interbank) Argentina peso (parallel) 14.06 -0.85 -0.43 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier)