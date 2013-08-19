(Adds more developments, changes dateline)
* Rupee hits new record low
* Rupiah at 4-year low, rand skids 1 pct
* Doubts over policy weigh on rupee, real
* Worries about currencies spread to stocks, bonds
By Subhadip Sircar and Sujata Rao
MUMBAI/LONDON, Aug 19 The Indian rupee crashed
to a new record low against the dollar on Monday, leading a rout
in the emerging market currencies that investors perceive as
being most vulnerable to an exodus of foreign capital.
A fierce selloff in many emerging currencies shows no sign
of abating as the expected withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus
prompts investors to shun markets burdened by funding deficits,
slowing economies and inflation.
The rupee fits that bill, as do the Indonesian
rupiah, South African rand and Brazilian real. The rupiah
plunged to four-year troughs on Monday while the rand
lost another 1 percent to bring year-to-date losses to
almost 17 percent against the dollar.
Brazil's real looks likely to extend last week's
5 percent-plus falls. Like the rupee it has been hammered by
doubts over the efficacy of policy actions to stem the rout.
The rupee is the worst performer in Asia since late May,
when the U.S. Federal Reserve first signalled that it may begin
"tapering" its monetary stimulus this year. India's currency has
lost 13 percent against the dollar this year, threatening to
drive Asia's third-largest economy towards a full-blown crisis.
"Our primary concern is that the policy authorities still
don't 'get it' - thinking this is a fairly minor squall which
will simmer down relatively quickly with fairly minor actions,"
Robert Prior-Wandesforde, an economist at Credit Suisse in
Singapore, wrote in a note on the Indian currency on Monday.
The partially convertible rupee has continued to weaken
despite the central bank's dollar sales and its latest curbs on
outflows from companies and individuals, announced last
Wednesday, which have dented India's stock and bond markets.
As the global flow of cheap money wanes, many emerging
markets are feeling the heat.
Among the most vulnerable to sudden capital flight are the
currencies of countries already struggling with wide current
account deficits, such as India and Indonesia.
"The market is still acting on the negative current account
and fiscal deficits," said Nizam Idris, a strategist with
Macquarie Capital, when asked about the two Asian laggards.
The latest blow for the Indonesian rupiah came late on
Friday when central bank data showed the current account deficit
jumped to 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter of the year,
from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter.
South Africa's central bank, unlike its peers, has not stood
in the way of the rand's weakness.
The rand hit a five-week low at around 10.2 per dollar on
Monday as Fed-fuelled headwinds were exacerbated by fresh labour
strife and upcoming Chinese data that is expected to paint a
picture of weaker growth in South Africa's biggest export
market.
"They have very weak growth but can't cut interest rates so
they are using the currency as the lever," said Guillaume
Salomon, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.
"The big question is at what point will it change its
attitude. Possibly, it will take a move up to 11 (per dollar)."
'TAPERING' THREAT
The risk for these so-called deficit economies is that as
global liquidity is reeled back by the Fed, weakness in the real
or the rupee will force investors to flee stock and bond
markets.
That could exacerbate the currency selloff in a
self-perpetuating vicious cycle leading potentially to balance
of payments crises.
All these countries rely heavily on foreign capital inflows
to plug current account gaps that range from 3 percent in Brazil
and 4.8 percent in India to 6.5 percent in South Africa.
"India and South Africa are the two currencies that are most
at risk ... The end game is that as long as the currency trades
with a weak bias, concerns about outflows will remain," Salomon
of Societe Generale said.
Those fears are now evident in financial markets, with
Indian equities sliding nearly 2 percent and 10-year
borrowing costs rising above 9 percent to the highest since
2008. Stocks in Jakarta fell 3 percent and bond yields
surged to March 2011 peaks.
South African yields were at their highest in over a year.
Markets are waiting to see what else Brazil's central bank
can do to reassure investors after an estimated $30 billion
worth of intervention this year via currency swaps.
All that did not save the real from plummeting on Friday to
its lowest level since the days of the 2009 global financial
crisis.
As in India, Brazil's previously fast-growing economy has
slowed, disappointing investors and Brazil, like Indonesia, has
seen a sharp deterioration in its balance of trade
due to a cooling in China's appetite for commodities.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta,
Jongwoo Cheon and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore and Walter
Brandimarte and Tiago Pariz in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Alex
Richardson; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Susan Fenton)