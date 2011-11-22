* Emerging markets rebound off recent lows, debt worries dominate

* Indian rupee at all-time lows, Hungary shored up by IMF hopes

* Egyptian pound at 7-year lows, share trade halted for an hour

By Sebastian Tong

LONDON, Nov 22 Emerging assets rebounded on Tuesday off multi-month lows, although sovereign debt struggles on both sides of the Atlantic continue to constrain risk appetite.

India's rupee sank to an all-time low, the casualty of growing investor concern over economies with large current account deficits, while Egyptian share trading was halted and its pound currency fell to seven-year lows as bloody protests against military rule entered their fourth day.

Meanwhile, Hungary completed a government debt auction at slightly lower premiums after confirmation from the IMF and the EU that Budapest is seeking precautionary financial aid.

After slipping for five successive sessions, the emerging equity benchmark firmed 0.5 percent off its weakest levels in nearly a month, while emerging sovereign debt spreads narrowed 6 basis points to 381 bps over U.S. Treasures.

Sentiment remains shaky as some doubt the ability of politicians in Europe and the U.S. to put aside their differences to tackle their huge debt burdens.

U.S. lawmakers have abandoned their high-profile effort to rein in country's ballooning debt while Spanish borrowing costs hit their highest in 14 years amid investor frustration over the lack of detail on the austerity plans of the government-elect.

"Appetite for emerging markets is being limited by what's happening in Europe and the U.S. The countries suffering the most are those with current account deficits because of the ongoing deleveraging from the European banking sector," said Sebastian Barbe, head of emerging currencies and fixed income at Credit Agricole.

"It's difficult to see what could convince the market in the short term that this crisis will be fixed."

The Thomson Reuters emerging European stock index rose over 1 percent with Czech shares bouncing off two-month lows and Polish shares recovering 1.6 percent from Monday's six-week troughs.

Russian shares bounced 1.8 percent off the one-month low it sank to after a six-session retreat.

South Africa's commodity-focused bourse also rose off a month's low, firming 1 percent while Turkish shares firmed from Monday when they slipped to their weakest levels in three months.

EGYPTIAN WOES

Emerging currencies were mostly steady though the Indian rupee slipped to a new low against the dollar in overnight Asian trade.

"The rupee has the potential to depreciate to 54 (versus the dollar) but in the meantime, the Reserve Bank of India may smooth the depreciation," said Credit Argicole's Barbe.

"It's becoming one of the most undervalued currencies. But given India's strong underlying story I'm confident that once the financial markets backdrop improves, the rupee can recover."

Barbe said the South African rand and the Turkish lira would also face pressure because of their countries' current account gaps.

The rand eased a touch to a six-week low versus the dollar while the lira pulled back from a one-month low ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday that is expected to see the key rate unchanged.

Confirmation that Hungary has officially asked for financial backing from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund boosted appetite for the country's bonds with higher bid cover ratios and lower yields seen in the latest debt auction.

Early gains chalked up by the Hungarian forint to the euro , however, petered out by the afternoon.

"Investors will remain very cautious within the current environment, as it is likely that the conditions put forward by the IMF will not easily be accepted by the Hungarian government which will fuel volatility within Hungarian markets," said Tradition Analytics.

Trading on the Egyptian stock market was suspended for an hour after its broad index fell more than 5 percent.

Fears that the country's political crisis are hastening its slide towards a currency crisis have escalated after its currency slipped to its weakest against the dollar in nearly seven years, trading at around 5.99.

Forwards markets are pricing in a depreciation in the currency, putting its value over the next 12 months at around 6.90.

The cost of insuring Egyptian sovereign debt for five years jumped by 24 bps from the previous close. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)