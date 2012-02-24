* Stocks stall near 6-mth highs as oil price weighs on
sentiment
* Oil benefits Russia; stocks jump almost 4 pct, rouble up
1.5 pct
* Turkey hit as oil imports to exacerbate current account
gap
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Feb 24 Emerging equities rose on
Friday but failed to regain recent six-month highs, held back by
concern that soaring oil prices will hurt the fragile world
economy, while oil-exporter Russia's stocks rose and the rouble
hit a 5-1/2 month high.
Brent crude futures have surged 11 percent this month as
countries scrabble to source oil supplies from producers other
than Iran, which is facing Western sanctions over its nuclear
programme. Oil hit nine-month highs of almost $124 per barrel.
That is putting a dampener on the optimism generated by this
week's aid deal for Greece, strong growth indicators from
Germany and the liquidity injection expected next week from the
European Central Bank as part of its long-term financing plan.
"The sharp moves we saw in January have to a large extent
lost momentum. While the EM outlook has improved due to reduced
risk of contagion from the euro zone banks, a correction is due
and oil prices are a key potential trigger for that," said Mats
Olausson, head of emerging markets research at SEB in Stockholm.
By 1220 GMT, emerging stocks rose 0.6 percent, on
track for the second straight week of gains and having risen
around 4.5 percent this month. However, reflecting the oil price
concerns, share markets in oil importers India and South Korea
booked their first weekly losses in eight weeks.
Emerging European stocks jumped 2.1 percent,
thanks to Russia, which constitutes half the index.
Russian stocks, also playing catch-up after a market holiday
on Thursday, jumped 4.3 percent, their biggest one-day
rise since end-November. The index, 60 percent weighted to
energy, benefits strongly from higher oil prices.
The rouble also firmed to the highest since early September,
rising more than 1 percent against the dollar. The
currency and the stock market have fully recovered the losses of
last December, despite looming March 4 presidential elections
that Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to comfortably
win.
Olausson said oil prices were the main factor though recent
strong economic data along with hopes for economic reforms after
the election were also supportive.
"With abundant liquidity and high oil prices, political risk
has receded to the backburner, it's playing second fiddle to
market sentiment at the moment," he said.
The flipside of the story is Turkey, which imports all its
energy needs and is struggling with a record current account
deficit. High oil prices will also hit efforts to curb inflation
which is in double digits.
Turkish stocks rose just 0.2 percent, underperforming
broader emerging equities, and the lira slipped 0.12
percent and bond yields inched higher.
"A $10 rise in oil prices creates an additional cost of $4
billion in Turkey's current account gap. So in two weeks the
current account bill rose by $6 billion, which explains the
lira's negative performance," Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at
HSBC Istanbul, told clients in a note.
Societe Generale said it was time to take profit on long
lira positions, adding: "We think that tactically a more neutral
stance on lira is more appropriate in view of the threat of
higher oil prices."
Currencies in emerging Europe were generally firmer thanks
to the euro's gains against the dollar. The Czech crown, Polish
zloty and Hungarian forint firmed around 0.2 percent versus the
euro.
The zloty clocked a two-week high, boosted also by an 800
million euro share sale the previous session.
The forint edged back towards five-month highs hit this
month, but investors are waiting for news on its hoped-for aid
deal from the International Monetary Fund and European Union.
That deal will also determine whether Hungarian
interest rates can fall.
"The current levels are about as strong as the forint can
get for now until some sort of a breakthrough comes," a currency
trader in Budapest said.