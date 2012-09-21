LONDON, Sept 21 Emerging shares rose 1 percent
on Friday, underpinned by strength in the Russian and Indian
markets and by optimism in central Europe over developments in
the euro debt crisis.
The benchmark emerging equities index outperformed
world stocks on Friday but was still on track to
end the week down by more than 0.5 percent, having been hit by
fresh jitters over global growth and Spain's apparent reluctance
to seek a bailout.
Indian shares rose to their highest level in 14 months on
Friday and its currency reached a four-month high after the
government cut withholding taxes on overseas borrowing by local
companies, sparking hopes of more reform measures in the coming
days.
The benchmark BSE index rose more than 2.3 percent
while the rupee jumped over 1.6 percent to as much as
53.54 to the dollar.
Russian stocks rose by nearly 0.9 percent and the
rouble was up 0.8 percent as oil prices rebounded from a
1-1/2-month low hit in the previous session.
Central European currencies also firmed on Friday, paring
the week's losses.
"Sentiment is relatively good this morning," a
Budapest-based currency dealer said, pointing at reports that
Spain is preparing the ground for new reforms to meet conditions
of an expected sovereign aid package.
Chinese shares ended their worst week in 11 months
on a mildly positive note after suffering all week from lowered
hopes for policy easing and a territorial spat between Beijing
and Tokyo.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Stonestreet)