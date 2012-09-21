LONDON, Sept 21 Emerging shares rose 1 percent on Friday, underpinned by strength in the Russian and Indian markets and by optimism in central Europe over developments in the euro debt crisis.

The benchmark emerging equities index outperformed world stocks on Friday but was still on track to end the week down by more than 0.5 percent, having been hit by fresh jitters over global growth and Spain's apparent reluctance to seek a bailout.

Indian shares rose to their highest level in 14 months on Friday and its currency reached a four-month high after the government cut withholding taxes on overseas borrowing by local companies, sparking hopes of more reform measures in the coming days.

The benchmark BSE index rose more than 2.3 percent while the rupee jumped over 1.6 percent to as much as 53.54 to the dollar.

Russian stocks rose by nearly 0.9 percent and the rouble was up 0.8 percent as oil prices rebounded from a 1-1/2-month low hit in the previous session.

Central European currencies also firmed on Friday, paring the week's losses.

"Sentiment is relatively good this morning," a Budapest-based currency dealer said, pointing at reports that Spain is preparing the ground for new reforms to meet conditions of an expected sovereign aid package.

Chinese shares ended their worst week in 11 months on a mildly positive note after suffering all week from lowered hopes for policy easing and a territorial spat between Beijing and Tokyo.

