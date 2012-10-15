LONDON Oct 15 South Africa's rand fell 1 percent on Monday and debt insurance costs jumped after a credit rating downgrade at the end of last week. Hungary's forint surged to seven-week highs against the euro, outperforming other currencies in eastern Europe.

Standard & Poor's downgraded South African sovereign ratings one notch to BBB with a negative outlook late on Friday, the second agency to cut the rating in recent weeks.

The cut leaves South Africa two notches above a 'speculative' ranking and the cost of insuring the country's debt against default has risen by 7 basis points since Friday, a rise of over 40 basis points since early August, according to Markit.

The rand had hit a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar last week, before gaining a little support from signs some of the prolonged trucking and mining strikes could be ending. It has lost almost 8 percent this year against the dollar and is one of the worst performing emerging currencies so far in 2012.

Societe Generale analysts predicted more losses.

"We remain concerned about domestic developments, the dovish tone of the (central bank) and feel that dollar/rand will continue testing the upside in coming weeks," they told clients.

Hungary's forint gained 0.2 percent to a 1-1/2 month high against the euro as hopes rose for a credit deal with the IMF.

Serbia's dinar rose 0.45 percent against the euro hitting its highest since the beginning of May after last week's interest rate rise.

Broader emerging stocks fell 0.3 percent as Chinese stocks hit their lowest in almost a week, hurt by profit warnings. Spreads on emerging market sovereign dollar bonds tightened to 291 basis points above Treasuries, the tightest in over a week.