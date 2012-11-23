LONDON Nov 23 Emerging stocks headed for their
best week in two months on Friday, supported by a rise in
Chinese shares and better-than-expected data from Europe's
largest economy.
The mainland Chinese market rose 0.6 percent to
close near highs for the week, buoyed by pro-reform remarks made
by top officials.
Benchmark emerging equities rose nearly 0.6
percent, and nearly 2.2 percent on the week, on course for the
strongest weekly performance since mid-September.
The Czech crown gained after German business
sentiment rose for the first time in seven months in November.
The Czech economy is closely linked to
Germany's.
The forint, however, retreated from Thursday's
one-month high against the euro as EU budget talks pointed to a
cut in influential funding for the region.
Argentina's five-year credit default swaps closed at 2,462
basis points on Thursday, according to Markit, around their
highest since April 2009, after Argentina said it would appeal a
U.S federal court ruling ordering it to pay $1.33 billion to
holdout bond investors.
"The risk of some sort of default event, technical or
otherwise, has increased significantly," said Stuart
Culverhouse, chief economist at Exotix.