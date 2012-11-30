LONDON, Nov 30 Emerging stocks touched three-week highs on Friday, lifted by gains in Chinese shares, while the zloty slipped after weak Polish growth data boosted the chances of a bigger interest rate cut next week. The Shanghai Composite index - the largest component of the broader emerging markets index - rose 0.9 percent, helped by strong property and infrastructure stocks. MSCI's emerging index was up 0.4 percent. It has gained 1.2 percent in November as recently improving U.S. and China data has boosted the outlook. "The idea of green shoots in the global economy and recovery into early next year is a popular view at this point and people see that as good for emerging markets," said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS. "You are also seeing a bit of a squeeze in European peripheral debt markets which is lending support to the euro and we know that is well-correlated to emerging market assets," Narain said, referring to the fall in Spanish and Italian yields after an aid deal was agreed for Greece. India's economy, however, grew less than expected in the July-September period, heading for its worst year in a decade, but stocks rose to 19-month highs on hopes the central bank will cut interest rates in response. The Polish zloty fell 0.5 percent against the euro and bond yields slipped after data showed economic growth slowed to its lowest level in three years, fuelling expectations for more rate cuts. Analysts who had predicted a quarter point rate cut at the Dec. 3 policy meeting said a half point cut now looked possible. A Polish central banker said the data raised the likelihood of a rate cut next week but there was no need for "panic". Turkish government bond yields also fell, hitting new record lows, after a lower-than-expected trade deficit raised expectations of further cuts in interest rates. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)