LONDON, June 14 Emerging stocks recovered some
ground on Friday but were still headed towards their fifth
straight week of losses on worries the U.S. Federal Reserve will
cut off the liquidity pipeline to higher-yielding assets.
Stocks rose more than 1 percent, recouping some of
the previous day's losses to 11-month lows, after
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lifted the outlook
for the world's largest economy.
Turkish stocks rose 2 percent, adding to the
previous day's rally after weeks of losses following
anti-government protests, and the lira hit its highest
since before a crackdown on protesters at the end of May.
Emerging market assets have slumped in recent weeks after
comments from the Federal Reserve raised expectations the U.S.
central bank will scale back on quantitative easing.
But investors say the longer term outlook for a more
prosperous U.S. economy - as reflected in the retail sales data
- and weaker currencies against the resurgent dollar should buoy
emerging market exports.
Profit-taking was also setting in after emerging stocks slid
11 percent in five weeks and sovereign debt spreads widened
around 50 basis points. Markets are focusing on next week's Fed
meeting, which could provide clarity on when it will scale back
its bond-buying plan.
"The good news is that the brutality of the price moves has
pushed emerging market assets back into line - and in some cases
cheapened them - relative to their normal relationship with
developed market counterparts," said analysts at Goldman Sachs
in a client note.
"The most likely near-term catalyst for that stabilization
comes from next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)."
The benchmark emerging stocks index rose 1 percent
and has rallied 2 percent from 11-month lows set early on
Thursday but is still down more than 9 percent on the year and 2
percent on the week.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged out by 1 basis point
to 335 bps over U.S. Treasuries after tightening sharply
on Thursday from their widest levels in a year. Outflows from
emerging market debt funds totalled $2.5 billion last week.
Turkish stocks gapped higher from Thursday's close and have
gained 3 percent from eight-month lows hit last week.
Turkish protesters said on Friday Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan had pledged to hold off on plans to redevelop an
Istanbul park until a court ruled on the project, a move they
said was a positive sign after two weeks of protest.
The lira edged up 0.25 percent, and has been helped
by central bank action to stabilise Turkey's markets. Turkish
five-year credit default swaps fell.
Emerging European currencies were broadly stronger. The
zloty and the forint hit their highest this
month against the euro, while the rouble hit this month's
highs against the dollar. The Indian rupee inched further
from record lows set this week.